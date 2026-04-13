John Mellencamp: The Songbook: 50 Years Of Song And Poetry To Be Published This Fall By Rizzoli New York

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- John Mellencamp is set to release a new lyric book via Rizzoli New York. Due on September 29, John Mellencamp: The Songbook: 50 Years of Song and Poetry finds Mellencamp opening his archives and tracing his evolution as both a songwriter and poet-spanning every era of his storied career.

With a foreword by Stephen King, the book pairs lyrics from Mellencamp's most beloved anthems with previously unpublished personal photographs, handwritten drafts, notes and much more. For fans, musicians, and collectors alike, this is the essential volume on one of America's most iconic voices and songwriters.

To celebrate the book's release-and to give back in return-Mellencamp and Rizzoli are partnering to support Farm Aid by donating a portion of the pre-sales sold through the Rizzoli Bookstore during the month of April. In addition, pre-sale purchasers during the month of April will be automatically entered into a raffle to win a signed copy of the book.

Mellencamp is gearing up to embark on his much-anticipated summer tour. The Dancing Words Tour-The Greatest Hits will take place across 19 U.S. cities beginning July 10. Produced by Live Nation, the tour marks the first time Mellencamp will be performing all his most beloved songs in a single night, some of which haven't been played live in many years. Watch the cinematic tour trailer featuring Sean Penn.

Mellencamp was recently awarded the 2026 iHeartRadio Icon Award, also taking the stage to perform at the ceremony.

John Mellencamp is one of the most highly respected singer-songwriters of his generation, with a career in music spanning five decades. He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is a recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, ASCAP Foundation's Champion Award, Woody Guthrie Award, Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award and, more recently, the Founders Award, the top honor assigned by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. He is also one of the most successful live concert performers in the world. The social activism reflected in his songs helped catalyze Farm Aid, the annual festival and impactful organization created by Mellencamp, Willie Nelson and Neil Young in 1985 to address the struggle of American family farmers.

Rizzoli New York has been publishing exquisite, illustrated books since 1974, and is a leader in the fashion, interior design, culinary, art, architecture and photography fields. The Universe imprint-rebranded as Rizzoli Universe-was founded in 1990, marking Rizzoli's venture into the pop-culture worlds of humor, beauty, sports, performing arts and LGBTQ+, as well as a phenomenally successful calendar program. Rizzoli produces its museum and exhibitions publishing under its imprint RizzoliElecta, in collaboration with leading Italian book publisher and sister company Mondadori Electa. In addition to its publishing house, the company maintains the Rizzoli Bookstore-widely considered one of the foremost independent booksellers in America-which specializes in literature, photography, architecture, interior design, culinary and the fine and applied arts.