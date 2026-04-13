GIS Webtech And Distributed Energy Clearinghousetm Announce Strategic Partnership To Enhance Energy Intelligence For Site Selection And Economic Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CUMMING, Ga. and HOUSTON, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIS WebTech LLC announced today that it has partnered with Distributed Energy ClearinghouseTM to integrate energy data and energy intelligence into its GURU Site Selection technology and its broader GURU platform for economic development. Integrating energy intelligence, including the value and risk mitigation impacts of distributed energy will support site-selection consultants and economic development organizations as they help corporate clients identify the most competitive and operationally advantaged locations for new and expanding business operations.

As power prices rise and regional disparities in costs and grid resilience widen, energy has become a decisive and often differentiating factor in site selection decisions. Through this collaboration, DECH and GIS WebTech will integrate advanced energy analytics with geospatial and economic data, enabling site-selection professionals to evaluate locations with greater precision, transparency, and confidence.

“Site-selection consultants need defensible, location-specific data to help their clients compare markets and manage risk, and economic development organizations need the same data to market their key properties to target industries; and we want to position ourselves as the leader in the nexus of energy and real estate” said Ronald Bertasi, CEO of GIS WebTech.“We are looking forward to working with DECH, one of the most innovative companies in energy analytics.”

Distributed Energy ClearinghouseTM provides analytics that move beyond simple evaluation of utility rates by evaluating power costs for many business types and distributed energy value based on location, energy usage characteristics, business continuity value and system technologies, supporting side-by-side site comparisons and scenario-based analysis.

“Rising power costs and issues of grid resilience and local power reliability concerns increasingly influence where businesses decide to locate. Power prices and reliable power supply have become front and center for businesses and have the attention of the C-Suite,” said Richard Zdunkewicz, CEO of Distributed Energy ClearinghouseTM.“By combining advanced energy metrics with their cutting-edge GURU site selection technology, GIS WebTech will have an even more powerful offering for their subscribers.”

About GIS WebTech LLC

GIS WebTech provides the most advanced technology available for economic development, site selection, and business location decisions. GIS WebTech serves economic development organizations of all sizes across North America and Europe as well as site selection consulting firms, engineering and construction firms, and corporations. GIS WebTech's solutions are the only applications for economic development and site selection built natively on the Esri platform, the world's most powerful GIS software, and include the most accurate demographic, workforce, and infrastructure data available. To learn more, please visit

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Melanie Moore

Director of Product Marketing

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About Distributed Energy ClearinghouseTM

Distributed Energy ClearinghouseTM provides SaaS advanced analytics and valuation tools for distributed energy resources, serving microgrid and VPP developers, energy consultants, and C&I energy users. DECH's mission is to make DER valuation more robust, transparent, accurate, and actionable, ultimately accelerating investment in distributed energy technologies and enabling a more resilient grid.

Media Contact:

Ariel Mathiowitz

Head of Digital & Marketing

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(617) 640.6676