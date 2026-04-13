Jr NTR's 'Built. Not Bought' Workout Photo Sets Internet Ablaze

Jr NTR gave his fans a fresh glimpse of his physical transformation ahead of his upcoming film with Prashant Neel. The star shared a new workout picture on Monday morning, and it quickly grabbed attention online. In the picture posted on Instagram, NTR can be seen flaunting his toned back and strong biceps during a gym session. His fit look left fans excited about what's to come on the big screen.

Keeping the caption short and powerful, the actor wrote, "Built. Not bought."

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comments section with excitement, with many praising his dedication and new look. One fan wrote, "Man of Masses #JrNTR is ready to ROAR," while another commented, "Alexa play AAYA SHERR."

Excitement Builds for Prashanth Neel Film

The latest post has also renewed excitement around Jr NTR's upcoming film with director Prashanth Neel. The project is currently under production and is one of the most anticipated films in the coming months.

Production House Dismisses Rumours

Earlier, the production house had dismissed rumours related to the film's look and shooting schedule. In an official statement, the team said there was "absolutely no truth" in such reports and urged people not to spread unverified information.

The statement read, "There is absolutely no truth to the rumours circulating about the look or any schedule cancellation. The film is progressing as planned, with only a routine preparation gap. We request everyone not to believe or spread unverified information. Official updates will always come from us."

There is absolutely no truth to the rumours circulating about the look or any schedule cancellation. The film is progressing as planned, with only a routine preparation gap. We request everyone not to believe or spread unverified information. Official updates will always come... - Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 8, 2026

Jr NTR's Recent and Future Projects

Jr NTR was last seen in Devara: Part 1, which released in theatres on September 27, 2024. The film also featured Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

Fans also have more to look forward to, as Devara is set to continue with an official sequel. (ANI)

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