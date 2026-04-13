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Pope Defies Trump Criticism, Reaffirms Commitment to Speaking Out on War
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV has stated that he is “not afraid” of the administration of US President Donald Trump and pledged to continue speaking out forcefully against war, following recent criticism from the US leader.
According to reports, the Pope made the remarks while speaking to journalists during a flight from Rome to Algiers as he began a 10-day visit to Africa, which is scheduled to include stops in Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea.
He emphasized that his position is rooted in his religious mission, saying he intends to remain outspoken on issues of conflict and violence. “I speak of the Gospel and therefore I will continue to speak out loudly against the war,” he said.
He also made clear that he does not intend to engage in direct confrontation with the US president, adding that he would not enter into a personal dispute with him.
The remarks come after Trump publicly criticized the pontiff, questioning his views on Iran and nuclear weapons, and accusing him of being “weak on crime” and ineffective in foreign policy.
Trump also suggested that political considerations played a role in his election as head of the Catholic Church.
According to reports, Trump further claimed that the timing of Leo’s appointment was influenced by expectations that an American pope would help manage relations with the United States, and made additional comments linking the pontiff’s position to his own administration.
According to reports, the Pope made the remarks while speaking to journalists during a flight from Rome to Algiers as he began a 10-day visit to Africa, which is scheduled to include stops in Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea.
He emphasized that his position is rooted in his religious mission, saying he intends to remain outspoken on issues of conflict and violence. “I speak of the Gospel and therefore I will continue to speak out loudly against the war,” he said.
He also made clear that he does not intend to engage in direct confrontation with the US president, adding that he would not enter into a personal dispute with him.
The remarks come after Trump publicly criticized the pontiff, questioning his views on Iran and nuclear weapons, and accusing him of being “weak on crime” and ineffective in foreign policy.
Trump also suggested that political considerations played a role in his election as head of the Catholic Church.
According to reports, Trump further claimed that the timing of Leo’s appointment was influenced by expectations that an American pope would help manage relations with the United States, and made additional comments linking the pontiff’s position to his own administration.
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