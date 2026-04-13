403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UNSW Sydney Announces Substantial Scholarships For Indian Students
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 13, 2026: UNSW Sydney announces a comprehensive portfolio of scholarships and awards, which are eligible to Indian students, reinforcing its commitment to its 10-year global strategy of 'Progress for All'. The scholarships aim to expand access to world-class education while ensuring improvement in equity and outcomes.
UNSW Sydney has consistently been recognised as one of the top universities in the world, ranking in the top 20 universities globally, and #1 in Australia for graduate employability in the prestigious QS World University Rankings. It is recognised for its strong industry integration, research impact and focus on future-ready education. UNSW maintained its strong global standing in several disciplines in the 2026 QS World University Rankings by Subject, with 39 subjects placed in the global top 100.
For international students, including those from India and the wider Asia-Pacific region, these scholarships present an opportunity to gain a degree from a Group of Eight (Go8) university and benefit from Sydney's strong industry ecosystem, becoming part of a diverse and inclusive academic community. These scholarships will also reduce financial barriers while enabling meritorious students to build skills aligned with global industries, innovation ecosystems and entrepreneurship.
The details on the scholarships are as follows:
- International Scientia Coursework Scholarship
o Offer 1: Full tuition fee scholarship
o Offer 2: Partial tuition fee scholarship valued at AUD 20,000 per annum, for the minimum duration of the programme
- International Student Award
o A 20% contribution towards tuition fees for eligible students
- Australia's Global University Award
o $A 10,000 for one year, with eligible students automatically considered upon receiving a full offer of admission
- UNSW College Award
o $A 10,000 for one year for students progressing from UNSW College Foundation Studies programmes
In addition to centrally administered scholarships, UNSW Sydney also offers a wide range of faculty-specific scholarships and awards, further strengthening access.
Eligibility and application process:
The scholarships are open to international students applying to eligible undergraduate and postgraduate coursework programmes at UNSW Sydney for the minimum duration of the programme.
Applicants for the International Scientia Coursework Scholarship are required to:
· Submit an admission application to UNSW Sydney via the official Apply Online portal
· Register for a UNSW Scholarship account
· Complete and submit a scholarship application online by the published deadline
Applicants who apply for the International Scientia Coursework Scholarship may also be considered for additional faculty-specific scholarships and awards, where eligibility criteria are met.
To be considered for the International Student Award, eligible applicants must:
· Check their eligibility through the UNSW Sydney website
· Submit a personal statement of no more than 500 words outlining their motivation for studying their chosen programme at UNSW Sydney
· Include the statement as part of their admission application for 2026 or 2027 entry
Deadline for 2026 admission: April 22, 2026
Eligible students who receive a full offer of admission will be automatically considered for the Australia's Global University Award, while students progressing from UNSW College Foundation Studies programmes will be automatically considered for the UNSW College Award once a full offer of admission is received.
Scholarship application deadlines vary by award. Applicants are encouraged to review detailed eligibility requirements, selection criteria, terms and conditions, and application deadlines on the UNSW Sydney scholarships website.
At UNSW Sydney, students have access to a globally connected learning environment that combines academic excellence with strong industry exposure. Experiential learning, industry-embedded projects, and cutting-edge facilities equip students with practical, employer-valued skills, complemented by comprehensive wellbeing, career, and international student support that enable them to thrive in Australia. Located in Sydney-one of the world's most liveable and culturally diverse cities-UNSW Sydney stands at the forefront of Australia's education and innovation landscape.
About UNSW Sydney
UNSW Sydney is a research-intensive global university committed to world-class teaching, pioneering research and strong industry engagement. As a founding member of the Group of Eight (Go8) and an active contributor to leading international academic networks, UNSW prepares students and researchers to solve complex global challenges with meaningful impact. The UNSW current 10-year strategy: Progress for All, reflects the ongoing commitment to leading the transition towards a sustainable society and world through research, inclusive education, and genuine engagement with communities and industry.
UNSW is firmly positioned among the world's leading universities, ranked in the global top 20 in the latest QS World University Rankings, a reflection of its academic reputation, research output, employment outcomes, global outlook and sustainability strengths. Its reputation is further reinforced by strong performance in global sustainability and social impact benchmarks including being recognised as Australia's top institution for social impact and environmental responsibility as per the 2026 QS Sustainability Rankings.
With strengths spanning engineering, business, science, health, law, design and the social sciences, UNSW is home to a vibrant and diverse community of more than 70,000 students - including a significant international cohort from over 100 countries.
UNSW continues to build deep global connections, including long-standing engagement with India through research partnerships, joint academic initiatives and student mobility programs. These collaborations strengthen knowledge exchange, innovation and shared prosperity, preparing graduates to become future-ready global citizens and leaders.
UNSW Sydney has consistently been recognised as one of the top universities in the world, ranking in the top 20 universities globally, and #1 in Australia for graduate employability in the prestigious QS World University Rankings. It is recognised for its strong industry integration, research impact and focus on future-ready education. UNSW maintained its strong global standing in several disciplines in the 2026 QS World University Rankings by Subject, with 39 subjects placed in the global top 100.
For international students, including those from India and the wider Asia-Pacific region, these scholarships present an opportunity to gain a degree from a Group of Eight (Go8) university and benefit from Sydney's strong industry ecosystem, becoming part of a diverse and inclusive academic community. These scholarships will also reduce financial barriers while enabling meritorious students to build skills aligned with global industries, innovation ecosystems and entrepreneurship.
The details on the scholarships are as follows:
- International Scientia Coursework Scholarship
o Offer 1: Full tuition fee scholarship
o Offer 2: Partial tuition fee scholarship valued at AUD 20,000 per annum, for the minimum duration of the programme
- International Student Award
o A 20% contribution towards tuition fees for eligible students
- Australia's Global University Award
o $A 10,000 for one year, with eligible students automatically considered upon receiving a full offer of admission
- UNSW College Award
o $A 10,000 for one year for students progressing from UNSW College Foundation Studies programmes
In addition to centrally administered scholarships, UNSW Sydney also offers a wide range of faculty-specific scholarships and awards, further strengthening access.
Eligibility and application process:
The scholarships are open to international students applying to eligible undergraduate and postgraduate coursework programmes at UNSW Sydney for the minimum duration of the programme.
Applicants for the International Scientia Coursework Scholarship are required to:
· Submit an admission application to UNSW Sydney via the official Apply Online portal
· Register for a UNSW Scholarship account
· Complete and submit a scholarship application online by the published deadline
Applicants who apply for the International Scientia Coursework Scholarship may also be considered for additional faculty-specific scholarships and awards, where eligibility criteria are met.
To be considered for the International Student Award, eligible applicants must:
· Check their eligibility through the UNSW Sydney website
· Submit a personal statement of no more than 500 words outlining their motivation for studying their chosen programme at UNSW Sydney
· Include the statement as part of their admission application for 2026 or 2027 entry
Deadline for 2026 admission: April 22, 2026
Eligible students who receive a full offer of admission will be automatically considered for the Australia's Global University Award, while students progressing from UNSW College Foundation Studies programmes will be automatically considered for the UNSW College Award once a full offer of admission is received.
Scholarship application deadlines vary by award. Applicants are encouraged to review detailed eligibility requirements, selection criteria, terms and conditions, and application deadlines on the UNSW Sydney scholarships website.
At UNSW Sydney, students have access to a globally connected learning environment that combines academic excellence with strong industry exposure. Experiential learning, industry-embedded projects, and cutting-edge facilities equip students with practical, employer-valued skills, complemented by comprehensive wellbeing, career, and international student support that enable them to thrive in Australia. Located in Sydney-one of the world's most liveable and culturally diverse cities-UNSW Sydney stands at the forefront of Australia's education and innovation landscape.
About UNSW Sydney
UNSW Sydney is a research-intensive global university committed to world-class teaching, pioneering research and strong industry engagement. As a founding member of the Group of Eight (Go8) and an active contributor to leading international academic networks, UNSW prepares students and researchers to solve complex global challenges with meaningful impact. The UNSW current 10-year strategy: Progress for All, reflects the ongoing commitment to leading the transition towards a sustainable society and world through research, inclusive education, and genuine engagement with communities and industry.
UNSW is firmly positioned among the world's leading universities, ranked in the global top 20 in the latest QS World University Rankings, a reflection of its academic reputation, research output, employment outcomes, global outlook and sustainability strengths. Its reputation is further reinforced by strong performance in global sustainability and social impact benchmarks including being recognised as Australia's top institution for social impact and environmental responsibility as per the 2026 QS Sustainability Rankings.
With strengths spanning engineering, business, science, health, law, design and the social sciences, UNSW is home to a vibrant and diverse community of more than 70,000 students - including a significant international cohort from over 100 countries.
UNSW continues to build deep global connections, including long-standing engagement with India through research partnerships, joint academic initiatives and student mobility programs. These collaborations strengthen knowledge exchange, innovation and shared prosperity, preparing graduates to become future-ready global citizens and leaders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment