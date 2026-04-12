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Russia, Ukraine Exchange Prisoners of War in Latest Deal
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine have carried out another exchange of prisoners of war, with both sides releasing 175 servicemen each, according to official statements released on Saturday.
As stated by reports, Russia’s Defense Ministry said that 175 Russian soldiers were returned from areas controlled by Ukrainian forces. In exchange, 175 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over to Kyiv.
The ministry also stated that seven Russian civilians who had been captured during Ukraine’s incursion into the Kursk region were included in the exchange and would be returned home.
According to reports, the Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving psychological and medical support following their release.
The ministry added that the United Arab Emirates played a mediating role in facilitating the humanitarian aspect of the exchange.
Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the swap in a statement on Telegram, noting that those returned included soldiers from the Armed Forces, National Guard members, border guards, as well as officers and enlisted personnel. He also confirmed the return of seven civilians.
The exchange was previously expected to coincide with Orthodox Easter observances. While Catholic and Protestant Christians marked Easter on April 5, Orthodox Christians in Russia and Ukraine are set to celebrate it on April 12, reflecting differences between the Julian and Gregorian calendar systems used by different branches of Christianity.
As stated by reports, Russia’s Defense Ministry said that 175 Russian soldiers were returned from areas controlled by Ukrainian forces. In exchange, 175 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over to Kyiv.
The ministry also stated that seven Russian civilians who had been captured during Ukraine’s incursion into the Kursk region were included in the exchange and would be returned home.
According to reports, the Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving psychological and medical support following their release.
The ministry added that the United Arab Emirates played a mediating role in facilitating the humanitarian aspect of the exchange.
Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the swap in a statement on Telegram, noting that those returned included soldiers from the Armed Forces, National Guard members, border guards, as well as officers and enlisted personnel. He also confirmed the return of seven civilians.
The exchange was previously expected to coincide with Orthodox Easter observances. While Catholic and Protestant Christians marked Easter on April 5, Orthodox Christians in Russia and Ukraine are set to celebrate it on April 12, reflecting differences between the Julian and Gregorian calendar systems used by different branches of Christianity.
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