2-Month-Old Among 64 Nationalities Carrying UAE Flag As Abu Dhabi Sets World Record

When two-month-old Abu Bakr from Gambia grows up, he will have a story to tell of how he was part of a Guinness World Record in the UAE.

The infant was among hundreds of participants from 64 nationalities who came together at Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi to carry a massive 85-metre UAE flag, setting a new Guinness World Record for the most nationalities carrying a banner.

Held during the closing ceremony of the Burjeel Games, the event saw frontline healthcare workers and their families unite under the theme Our Nation. Our Heartbeat. Despite the rain, participants carried the banner weighing over 200kg, walking a distance of 100 metres in a coordinated formation to complete the attempt.

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The record surpasses the previous milestone of 58 nationalities, set in Dubai in 2019.

For many, the moment was not just about setting a record, but about what the UAE represents. Abu Bakr's mother, who took part in the event, said it was a proud moment for her family.“We all know what is happening in the region, but this is our home. We will always stand with the UAE and support it,” she said, holding her baby close as the certificate was announced.

Scenes from the venue reflected the country's diversity, with participants waving UAE flags, cheering, and celebrating as the Guinness World Records certificate was presented. Children stood alongside healthcare workers, turning the moment into a celebration rather than just a formal attempt.

The event came amid a wave of national solidarity after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of UAE, recently urged residents to raise the UAE flag as a symbol of unity and pride. Across the country, homes, cars and public spaces have been adorned with the national flag.

A marching band from Abu Dhabi Police in ceremonial uniforms set the tone for the event, while a large screen displaying the UAE map and a heartbeat graphics.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said the initiative reflects the country's strength in bringing people together.“We are proud to be part of a nation that brings together so many cultures under one vision. This moment reflects the unity and resilience of the UAE and the people who call it home,” he said.

The attempt followed strict Guinness World Records guidelines, with each participant representing a unique nationality and completing the walk together in a synchronised formation. Officials on site confirmed the success of the record.

The finals of various sports of Burjeel Games, was held after breaking the record. While the sporting event marked its conclusion, the record-setting moment became a reminder of the UAE's multicultural identity, where people from across the world come together under one flag.

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