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CENOMI CENTERS ANNOUNCES THREE-YEAR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH AL-TAAWOUN FC
(MENAFN- Hanover communications) Riyadh, 6 April 2026: Cenomi Centers, the leading owner, operator and developer of modern lifestyle destinations in Saudi Arabia, is proud to announce a three-year strategic partnership with Al-Taawoun FC, through which it will become the football club’s main sponsor.
As part of the sponsorship agreement, Ceno’i’s logo will feature on Al-Taawoun&nbs’;FC’s official team jerseys, with Cenomi Centers also hosting the first dedicated official Al-Taawoun FC retail store at their Al Nakheel plaza AlQassem. The footbal’ club’s retail stores will be present in several cities across the Kingdom through Cenomi Centers shopping destinations.
Cenomi Centers will also be hosting all fan-related events and community engagements for Al-Taawoun FC throughout the Kingdom.
The move has been endorsed by the Ministry of Sport and strengthens the collaboration between the retail and sports sectors in the Kingdom. The landmark development demonstrates&nbs’;Cenomi’s contribution to Vision 2030, encouraging greater private sector engagement in the transformation of t’e Kingdom’s sports sector.
Turki Saleh Alzahrani, Chief Corporate Services Officer of Cenomi Centers said, “This new partnership with Al-Taawoun FC reflects our continued commitment to bringing Saudi sports fans closer to the experiences they value most. At Cenomi, we have seen how our lifestyle destinations can play a meaningful and impactful role in strengthening community and fan engagement through our existing partnership with Al Ahli FC, and we look forward to evolving Cenomi’s partnerships with more sports discipline” in the future.”
As part of the sponsorship agreement, Ceno’i’s logo will feature on Al-Taawoun&nbs’;FC’s official team jerseys, with Cenomi Centers also hosting the first dedicated official Al-Taawoun FC retail store at their Al Nakheel plaza AlQassem. The footbal’ club’s retail stores will be present in several cities across the Kingdom through Cenomi Centers shopping destinations.
Cenomi Centers will also be hosting all fan-related events and community engagements for Al-Taawoun FC throughout the Kingdom.
The move has been endorsed by the Ministry of Sport and strengthens the collaboration between the retail and sports sectors in the Kingdom. The landmark development demonstrates&nbs’;Cenomi’s contribution to Vision 2030, encouraging greater private sector engagement in the transformation of t’e Kingdom’s sports sector.
Turki Saleh Alzahrani, Chief Corporate Services Officer of Cenomi Centers said, “This new partnership with Al-Taawoun FC reflects our continued commitment to bringing Saudi sports fans closer to the experiences they value most. At Cenomi, we have seen how our lifestyle destinations can play a meaningful and impactful role in strengthening community and fan engagement through our existing partnership with Al Ahli FC, and we look forward to evolving Cenomi’s partnerships with more sports discipline” in the future.”
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