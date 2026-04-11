Bihar: Leaders Express Grief Over Horrific Katihar Road Accident
Expressing deep sorrow over the fatal accident, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and termed the incident extremely tragic.
He announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for the families of each deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Rs 50,000 assistance for each injured person.
The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure proper and timely medical treatment for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.
Following his orders, senior administrative officials reached the site and are overseeing relief and rescue operations.
Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav also expressed profound grief over the incident.
Calling it heart-wrenching and deeply distressing, he extended condolences to the victims' families.
He urged the administration to provide immediate financial assistance to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured.
“I pray for peace to the departed souls and strength to the grieving families,” he said, while also wishing a speedy recovery for those injured.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said,“The news of the horrific road accident that occurred in Katihar's Korha is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. My heartfelt tribute to all our brothers and sisters from the tribal family who lost their lives in this tragic accident. I pray to God that the departed souls find a place at his divine feet and that the bereaved family members are granted the strength to bear this unbearable sorrow. I wish for the swift recovery of all those injured in the accident.”
The accident occurred near Basgada Chowk under the jurisdiction of Korha Police Station on National Highway number 31, where a bus and a pickup vehicle collided head-on, leading to heavy casualties.
Eyewitnesses stated that the bus, reportedly at high speed, collided head-on with the pickup van.
The impact was so intense that both vehicles were reduced to mangled wreckage.
The injured were immediately rushed to nearby medical facilities, including Sadar Hospital in Katihar, for treatment.
The tragic incident has cast a pall of mourning over the region, once again highlighting the urgent need for stricter road safety enforcement to prevent such loss of lives.
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