Bihar: Leaders Express Grief Over Horrific Katihar Road Accident ​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 11 (IANS) A devastating road accident in Katihar on Saturday claimed the lives of 10 people and left 25 others injured, triggering grief and concern across the state.​

Expressing deep sorrow over the fatal accident, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and termed the incident extremely tragic.​

He announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for the families of each deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Rs 50,000 assistance for each injured person.​

The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure proper and timely medical treatment for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.​

Following his orders, senior administrative officials reached the site and are overseeing relief and rescue operations.​

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav also expressed profound grief over the incident.​

Calling it heart-wrenching and deeply distressing, he extended condolences to the victims' families.​

He urged the administration to provide immediate financial assistance to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured.​

“I pray for peace to the departed souls and strength to the grieving families,” he said, while also wishing a speedy recovery for those injured.​

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said,“The news of the horrific road accident that occurred in Katihar's Korha is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. My heartfelt tribute to all our brothers and sisters from the tribal family who lost their lives in this tragic accident. I pray to God that the departed souls find a place at his divine feet and that the bereaved family members are granted the strength to bear this unbearable sorrow. I wish for the swift recovery of all those injured in the accident.”​

The accident occurred near Basgada Chowk under the jurisdiction of Korha Police Station on National Highway number 31, where a bus and a pickup vehicle collided head-on, leading to heavy casualties.​

Eyewitnesses stated that the bus, reportedly at high speed, collided head-on with the pickup van.​

The impact was so intense that both vehicles were reduced to mangled wreckage.​

The injured were immediately rushed to nearby medical facilities, including Sadar Hospital in Katihar, for treatment.​

The tragic incident has cast a pall of mourning over the region, once again highlighting the urgent need for stricter road safety enforcement to prevent such loss of lives.