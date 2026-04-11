TN Polls: EPS Slams DMK In Thanjavur Rally, Defends AIADMK's Cauvery Record

MENAFN - IANS) Thanjavur, April 11 (IANS) AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the DMK during an election campaign rally in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, highlighting his party's record on the Cauvery issue and accusing the ruling party of neglecting farmers' interests.

Addressing a large gathering, Palaniswami described Thanjavur as the "land that yields gold", underscoring its agricultural significance in Tamil Nadu's delta region.

He claimed that the AIADMK government had secured a "historic and favourable verdict" in the long-standing Cauvery water dispute, and said that the party had even stalled Parliament proceedings for 37 days to press for Tamil Nadu's rights.

He also credited former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa for initiating the Thanjavur Smart City project, asserting that AIADMK governments had consistently prioritised infrastructure and development in the region.

Turning his focus on the DMK, Palaniswami questioned its alliance politics, particularly its ties with the BJP during its tenure at the Centre.

"If the DMK allies with the BJP, does the BJP not become a communal party? But when we align, they raise questions. Our alliance is natural and based on governance," he said.

He also alleged that despite being part of the Union government for nearly 15 years, the DMK failed to bring meaningful development projects to Thanjavur.

He accused Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of signing agreements related to hydrocarbon projects in the delta region, which, he claimed, threatened farmers' livelihoods.

Palaniswami said the AIADMK government had taken firm steps to protect agricultural lands, while the DMK had "ignored" critical issues like Cauvery water management even when it held power at the Centre.

He also criticised the state government's handling of recent crop losses, alleging that Chief Minister Stalin had not personally visited the affected farmers in the state.

In a strongly worded attack, the AIADMK leader accused the DMK of being synonymous with corruption, referring to the 2G spectrum case, and claimed that law and order had deteriorated under its rule.

Emphasising the importance of Centre-State cooperation, Palaniswami said Tamil Nadu's development depended on maintaining a constructive relationship with the Union government, citing major allocations for Cauvery-related projects as an example.

He urged voters in the delta region to support the AIADMK, positioning it as the only party committed to safeguarding farmers' welfare and ensuring sustainable development.