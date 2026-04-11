Top Stars Rule With Dominant Performance In Delhi-Leg Of Indian Athletics Series

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Rohit Yadav overcame a competitive field to win a gold medal in the men's javelin throw event as top Indian performers came up with a dominant performance during the one-day third leg of the Indian Athletics Series at New Delhi's iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

It was a joyful day for athletics fans as Asian championships bronze medallist Animesh Kujur shifted gears to clinch the men's 100m title with a time of 10.28 seconds. Two-time Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor recorded a 21.03m throw, a season best, to win the men's shot put title at the throwing arena. While promising high jumper Pooja raised the bar to win gold with a height of 1.90m, a personal best.

The excitement reached its zenith in the evening session as the top three male javelin throwers crossed the 80m barrier in a battle to gain supremacy.

But it was Rohit Yadav's day as he won top position with an impressive throw of 82.17m. World Championships finalist Sachin Yadav settled for second place (81.95m). And, Yashvir Singh was third (81.61m).

Results:

100m: Animesh Kujur (Odisha) 10.28 secs, Tamil Arasu S (Railway) 10.28 secs, Gurindervir Singh (Reliance) 10.40 secs.

200m: Animesh Kujur (Odisha) 20.74 seconds, Vishal TK (NCOE Trivandrum) 21.01 seconds, Dharamveer Choudhary (Rajasthan) 21.03 secs.

400m: Vishal TK (NCOE Trivandrum) 45.44 secs, Vikrant Panchal (Haryana) 45.88 secs, Dharamveer Choudhary (Rajasthan) 45.93 secs.

U20: 200m: Abhishek Singh (Rajasthan) 21.69 seconds, Jinoy Jayan (NCOE Trivandrum) 21.71 secs, Harsh Sharma (Delhi) 21.81 secs.

U20: 400m: Astik Pradhan (Odisha) 46.61 secs, Jashanpreet Singh (NCOE Patiala) 47.81 secs, Yashwant Singh (Rajasthan) 47.90 secs.

800m: Anu Kumar (Uttarakhand) 1:49.87 secs, Prathamesh Amarish (Maharashtra) 1:49.90 secs, Shakeel (Rajasthan) 1:50.33 secs.

10,000m: Shailesh Kushwaha (Karnataka) 30:01.08 secs, Kartik Karkera (Maharashtra) 30:08.94 secs, Vinod Singh (Madhya Pradesh) 30:09.62 secs.

110mh: Muhammed Lazan (JSW) 14.23 secs, Harmanjeet Singh (Delhi) 14.45 secs, Shubham Rawat (Delhi) 14.56 secs.

U20: 110mh: Kiran K (Kerala) 13.80 secs, Aryan (Haryana) 14.20 secs, Subhash Saini (Rajasthan) 14.34 secs.

Men: 400mh: Santosh Kumar T (Tamil Nadu) 51.19 seconds, Subhas Das (JSW) 52.14 seconds, Karana Bag (NCOE Patiala) 52.50 seconds.

Long jump: Mohd Atta Sazid (Haryana) 7.86m, Rajat (Uttar Pradesh) 7.41m, Mandeep Singh (NOCE Patiala) 7.39m.

Discus throw: Abhimanyu (JSW) 56.75m, Kirpal Singh (ONGC) 56.25m, Bharatpreet Singh (Reliance) 54.86m.

Shot put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Punjab) 21.03m, Karanveer Singh (NCOE Patiala) 19.30m, Anurag Singh Kaler (Railway) 18.03m.

Javelin throw: Rohit Yadav (Railway) 82.17m, Sachin Yadav (All India Police) 81.95m, Yashvir Singh (Rajasthan) 81.61m

Women: 100m: Nithya Gandhe (NCOE Trivandrum) 11.59 secs, Sneha SS (Karnataka) 11.63 secs, Tamanna (Haryana) 11.64 secs

200m: Priyanka Sikarwar (All India Police) 23.91 seconds, Unnathi Bollanda (Karnataka) 24.12 secs, Sonia (JSW) 24.31 secs.

U20: 200m: Bhoomika Nehate (Maharashtra) 24.67 secs, Anshika (Chandigarh) 25.25 secs, Dhesikha V (NCOE Trivandrum) 25.60 secs.

400m: Rashdeep Kaur (Punjab) 53.10 secs, Aishwarya Mishra (Maharashtra) 53.30 secs, Priya (JSW) 54.24 secs.

U20: 400m: Bhumi Singh (Delhi) 57.27 secs, Riya Bisht (Delhi) 57.57 secs, Supreet Kaur (Punjab) 58.12 secs.

800m: Astha Mallick (Delhi) 2:11.79 secs, Preeti Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) 2:11.97 secs, Kritika (Haryana) 2:12.69 secs.

10,000m: Babli Verma (Uttar Pradesh) 35:08.20 secs, Ujala (All India Police) 35:09.50 secs, Aarti P (Maharashtra) 35:09.70 secs.

100m: Anjali C (JSW) 13.58 secs, Pranjali Dilip Patil (JSW) 13.61 secs, Namayi Ruchitha (Anju Booby Sports Academy) 14.00 secs.

400m: Gudiya (Uttar Pradesh) 59.23 secs, Lovely Rajput (All India Police) 1:01.99 secs, Himanshi (Delhi) 1:02.38 secs.

Discus throw: Seema (NCOE Patiala) 59.55m, Sanya Yadav (Haryana) 52.72m, Bhavana Yadav (Delhi) 51.67m.

Hammer throw: Tanya Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 61.29m, Manpreet Kaur (CISF) 59.50m, Divya Shandilya (Odisha) 55.53m.

Shot put: Shiksha (Reliance) 16.50m, Manpreet Kaur (Haryana) 16.42m, Krishna Jayasankar (Reliance) 16.28m.

Javelin throw: Shilpa Rani (Haryana) 54.29m, Rashmi K (Andhra Pradesh) 54.26m, Jyoti (JSW) 52.49m.

U20: Javelin throw: Poonam (JSW) 49.35m, Bhavya Pilania (JSW) 47.00m, Navneet Kaur (Punjab) 42.87m.

High jump: Pooja (Haryana) 1.90m, Khyati Mathur (Uttar Pradesh) 1.80m, Reet Rathor (Uttar Pradesh) 1.78m.

Triple jump: Niharika Vashisht (Punjab) 13.41m, Nidhi (All India Police) 12.65m, Hema (Haryana) 12.63m.

Long jump: Shaili Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 6.24m, Pariksha (Haryana) 6.10m, Mubassina Mohammed (Lakshadweep) 6.05m.