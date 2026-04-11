Homage Paid To BSF Constable Martyred In Militant Firing In Manipur

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, April 11 (IANS) After paying solemn homage to the Border Security Force (BSF) Constable Mithun Mandal, who was martyred in suspected militant firing while on patrol duty in Manipur's Ukhrul district, his mortal remains were sent to his ancestral home in West Bengal on Saturday.

A BSF spokesperson said that Mandal sustained a bullet injury to his left shoulder while performing Road Opening Party (ROP) duty during an exchange of fire between Tangkhul Naga and Kuki miscreants at Mongkot Chepu village in Ukhrul district.

He was immediately evacuated to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal but succumbed to his injuries and was declared brought dead by attending doctors on Friday night.

"His exemplary courage, dedication and devotion to duty reflect the highest traditions of the BSF," the Spokesperson added.

A wreath-laying ceremony with full force honours was held on Saturday at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal to pay tribute to the martyr.

The ceremony, organised by Sector Headquarters BSF Manipur, was attended by around 200 personnel, including senior officers and jawans.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, and several other senior officials paid floral tributes.

The force accorded its final respects with full military honours.

The mortal remains were subsequently sent to the martyred soldier's ancestral home in Bhagjan Tola village in West Bengal.

"The BSF stands firmly with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region. The sacrifice of Mithun Mandal will always be remembered with honour, pride and deep gratitude," an official statement said.

Chief Minister Khemchand Singh condemned the killing and expressed condolences to the Constable's family.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "The State stands in deep respect and gratitude for his supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation. Such acts of valour and devotion continue to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of our country and will remain a source of inspiration for generations to come. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Salute to the martyr."

Describing Mandal as a brave soldier, who served the nation with courage, dedication and a deep sense of duty, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh added, "His supreme sacrifice in the line of duty will always be remembered with the highest honour and gratitude. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones. May the Almighty grant them strength to endure this irreparable loss."

He also said that the state government stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to upholding peace, security and justice in Manipur.