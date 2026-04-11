CM Dhami At DAV College: Youth Are The Present And Future Of India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday attended the student union function at DAV PG College Dehradun, where he addressed the students and extended his best wishes for their bright future, describing youth as the primary force in nation-building.

Youth: The Nation's Present and Future

In his address, the Chief Minister said that young people are not only the future of the country but also its present. Their energy, determination, and innovative thinking play a crucial role in shaping India's development.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, he highlighted student politics as an important platform for nurturing leadership skills, organisational abilities, and a sense of social responsibility. He further stated that organisations like Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad help instil values of national service, character building, and social awareness among youth.

He noted that members of such organisations contribute significantly to national interest, from educational institutions to the country's borders. Referring to the ideals of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, he emphasised that the purpose of education is not just to earn degrees but also to build character and contribute to nation-building.

Government Initiatives for Youth Empowerment

Central Government's Youth-Centric Schemes

The Chief Minister also mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several youth-centric initiatives such as Make in India, Digital India, Startup India, and Skill India have been launched, which are playing a key role in making young people self-reliant.

State-Level Educational Reforms

He added that the state government is committed to making Uttarakhand a leader in education and innovation. Under the new education policy, modern courses such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are being promoted in higher education institutions. Additionally, projects like Science City and Astro Park are being developed to encourage scientific research.

As per the release, the Chief Minister said that efforts are being made to strengthen infrastructure in the higher education sector, including the establishment of nine new colleges, the construction of 20 model colleges, women's hostels, IT labs, and examination buildings.

He also noted that new recruitments are being carried out to address the shortage of teachers in educational institutions. He further stated that to safeguard the interests of youth, a strict anti-cheating law has been implemented in the state, yielding positive results. Over the past four years, more than 30,000 young people have secured government jobs.

New Development at DAV PG College

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also announced the construction of two additional floors (first and second) on the roof of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Academic Block at DAV PG College.

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