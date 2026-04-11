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US-Israel Talks With Tehran In Islamabad Have Begun, Says Iranian Media

US-Israel Talks With Tehran In Islamabad Have Begun, Says Iranian Media


2026-04-11 02:16:45
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Iranian media said on Saturday that negotiations with the United States to end the Middle East war had begun in Islamabad, though the format of the talks remained unclear.

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The Fars and Tasnim news agencies said "it was decided to begin negotiations" following "progress made during preliminary talks and the reduction of attacks by the Zionist regime in southern Beirut in Lebanon", referring to Israel.

Iranian agencies Mehr and Isna also announced the start of negotiations, after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office said the peace talks had "commenced".

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