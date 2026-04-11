US-Israel Talks With Tehran In Islamabad Have Begun, Says Iranian Media
Iranian media said on Saturday that negotiations with the United States to end the Middle East war had begun in Islamabad, though the format of the talks remained unclear.Recommended For You
The Fars and Tasnim news agencies said "it was decided to begin negotiations" following "progress made during preliminary talks and the reduction of attacks by the Zionist regime in southern Beirut in Lebanon", referring to Israel.
Iranian agencies Mehr and Isna also announced the start of negotiations, after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office said the peace talks had "commenced".
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp ChannelsALSO READ
- US-Iran talks in Islamabad: Where do both sides stand? Can they bridge their differences? Five things to know about the Iran-US talks in Islamabad US-Israel-Iran ceasefire: Logistics, venue, agenda, attendance of talks in Pakistan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment