UAE President, Dubai Ruler Say Nation Overcame Crisis Through Unity Of Its Society

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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

The meeting addressed the ongoing nationwide efforts undertaken by various military and civilian institutions and teams.

The leaders commended the effectiveness of the armed forces, the efforts of all military institutions and security services in safeguarding the nation's security, territorial integrity and the safety of its people and residents in the face of the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE.

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Their Rulers also affirmed that the UAE has overcome the crisis with strength, resilience and determination, underscoring the country's ability to address challenges through the effectiveness of its institutions and the unity and cohesion of its society.

The meeting took place in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of UAE, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

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