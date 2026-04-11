Transport Ministry Announces Full Return Of Maritime Navigation For 'All Types Of Maritime Vessels And Ships'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) announced the full return of maritime navigation for all types of maritime vessels and ships, as of Sunday, April 12, 2026, from 6am to 6pm.

"And as per the previous MOT announcement, sailing is allowed all day long for maritime vessels licensed for fishing activity," the Ministry's statement added.

MOT urged all to fully adhere to this announcement and to always make sure of the availability and functioning of all necessary safety and security equipment on board before and during sailing, to ensure highest levels of safety and security for all trips.