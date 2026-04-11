Iraq's Parliament Elects Nizar Amedi As New President

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Iraq's parliament has elected Nizar Amedi as the country's new president on Saturday, succeeding Abdul Latif Rashid.

The Parliament's Media Office stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency - INA that "Parliament voted to elect Nizar Amidi as President of the Republic of Iraq with 227 votes."

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“The second candidate, MP Muthanna Amin Nader, received 15 votes. Seven ballots were invalid,” added the statement.

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