Iraq's Parliament Elects Nizar Amedi As New President
The Parliament's Media Office stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency - INA that "Parliament voted to elect Nizar Amidi as President of the Republic of Iraq with 227 votes."Recommended For You
“The second candidate, MP Muthanna Amin Nader, received 15 votes. Seven ballots were invalid,” added the statement.ALSO READ
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