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Iraq's Parliament Elects Nizar Amedi As New President

Iraq's Parliament Elects Nizar Amedi As New President


2026-04-11 02:16:45
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Iraq's parliament has elected Nizar Amedi as the country's new president on Saturday, succeeding Abdul Latif Rashid.

The Parliament's Media Office stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency - INA that "Parliament voted to elect Nizar Amidi as President of the Republic of Iraq with 227 votes."

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“The second candidate, MP Muthanna Amin Nader, received 15 votes. Seven ballots were invalid,” added the statement.

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Khaleej Times

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