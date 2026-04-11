Bihar: 5 Injured As Bomb Explodes During Begusarai Search Operation ​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 11 (IANS) A major mishap occurred on Saturday during a search operation in Vrindavan village under the jurisdiction of the Navkothi Police Station in Begusarai district, when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated, injuring five police personnel.​

The injured include Assistant Sub-Inspector Vipin Kumar Ojha, trainee Sub-Inspector Gudiya Kumari, and three personnel from the Special Task Force (STF).​

All were immediately rushed to the Sadar Hospital for treatment.​

According to an official, the incident occurred while a joint police and STF team was conducting an intensive search in an orchard area, acting on intelligence inputs linked to a recent robbery case.​

As the team began digging at a suspected spot, a concealed improvised bomb exploded.​

The blast was powerful enough to throw nearby personnel off balance, causing injuries from splinters and gunpowder burns.​

Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic as officers were seen bleeding and collapsing immediately after the explosion.​

The search was part of an ongoing investigation following the arrest of the main accused, Deepak Kumar, in connection with a Darbhanga robbery case.​

Police had earlier recovered approximately 8.5 kg of silver and 150 grams of gold from the same village, prompting further combing operations to locate additional hidden valuables or weapons.​

Officials confirmed that the injured personnel sustained minor burns and injuries to their hands, legs, and faces.​

Fortunately, no fatalities were reported. After receiving first aid, all five personnel were discharged from the hospital, though they remain under observation due to shock.​

Speaking on the incident, ASI Vipin Ojha said the explosion occurred suddenly, catching the team completely off guard.​

Authorities believe the explosive may have been planted either to target law enforcement or to destroy evidence.​

Following the incident, security has been tightened in the area, with additional forces deployed.​

Search operations are continuing in and around the orchard and nearby locations to detect any further explosives or hidden materials.​

The incident highlights the growing risks faced by security forces during field operations and the dangerous tactics criminal networks employ to evade law enforcement.