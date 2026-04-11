Assam Rifles, CISF Hold Joint Training At Agartala Airport To Boost Preparedness

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 11 (IANS) The Assam Rifles on Saturday conducted a multi-agency training exercise at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala in coordination with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to enhance coordination, preparedness, and response among security agencies deployed at the airport, officials said.​

A defence spokesperson stated that the training was aimed at strengthening inter-agency synergy and improving the operational readiness of personnel responsible for securing critical infrastructure.​

During the exercise, Assam Rifles personnel shared their expertise in security drills, response protocols, and coordinated action during contingencies, enabling participating agencies to refine their response mechanisms.​

The joint training provided a platform for personnel from various agencies to practise coordinated drills, exchange best practices, and enhance situational awareness in dealing with potential security threats at the airport, the spokesperson added.​

The exercise reaffirmed the commitment of the Assam Rifles and the CISF to ensuring robust security and seamless coordination among agencies tasked with safeguarding vital installations.​

Assam Rifles reiterated its commitment to assisting civil administration and sister security agencies in capacity building and preparedness to effectively respond to emerging security challenges.​

Earlier this month, Assam Rifles conducted a drone awareness and training session for CISF personnel in Agartala.​

According to the spokesperson, with the growing use of drones across civilian and security domains, the programme aimed to familiarise CISF personnel with evolving challenges posed by unmanned aerial systems and equip them with the necessary skills for effective response.​

The drone training session included an in-depth classroom module focused on drone familiarisation. Experts from Assam Rifles briefed participants on various drone types, their capabilities, and associated security risks.​

Special emphasis was placed on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), including drone identification, threat assessment, and appropriate countermeasures during potential encounters.​

This was followed by a practical training segment in which CISF personnel received hands-on experience with drone operations. Participants observed live drone demonstrations and were trained in basic handling and manoeuvring techniques.​

The exercise also enabled them to identify different drone models and understand their functionalities in real-time scenarios.​

Officials noted that such joint training initiatives are vital for strengthening inter-agency coordination and improving operational efficiency.​

The programme not only enhanced technical awareness among CISF personnel but also boosted their confidence in handling drone-related situations.​

The Assam Rifles continues to undertake such capacity-building initiatives as part of its commitment to maintaining high levels of preparedness and synergy among security forces in the region.​

The CISF is responsible for securing several airports in the Northeastern region, including the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala.​

Last month, the Assam Rifles conducted an intensive two-day drone exercise in Peren district, Nagaland.​

Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat said the exercise was conducted under the Indian Army's Spear Corps at the Drone Training Node in Jalukie, with a focus on enhancing tactical surveillance and technical handling skills.​