High-Stakes Tribal Council Polls To Be Held Tomorrow Amid Tight Security In Tripura

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 11 (IANS) After more than a month-long high-voltage campaign marked by intense political activity and sporadic clashes among party workers, the politically significant Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) is set to go to polls on Sunday, officials said on Saturday.

The 30-member TTAADC, comprising 28 elected representatives and two members nominated by the state government, administers nearly 70 per cent of Tripura's 10,491 square km geographical area.

This makes it a strategically crucial constitutional body, second only to the state Assembly in terms of political importance.

A total of 9,62,697 voters, predominantly from tribal communities, including 4,80,666 women voters, will determine the fate of 173 candidates contesting across 28 Assembly constituencies spread over eight districts.

The electoral contest features three national parties -- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front, and the Congress -- along with two prominent regional parties, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT).

In addition, several smaller parties and Independent candidates are also in the fray.

According to officials from the State Election Commission (SEC), the BJP, TMP, and the Left Front have fielded candidates in all 28 Assembly seats, while the Congress is contesting in 27 seats and the IPFT in 24.

Besides these, 38 Independent candidates and nominees from smaller political outfits are also contesting.

Notably, the BJP's two tribal-based allies -- TMP and IPFT -- are contesting separately after failing to forge an electoral alliance for the TTAADC polls.

The one-and-a-half-month-long campaign witnessed several clashes, particularly between BJP and TMP supporters, leaving more than 50 leaders and party workers injured across various districts.

Despite tensions, leaders from the BJP, its ally TMP, as well as opposition parties, have all expressed confidence in securing victory.

To ensure peaceful polling, extensive security arrangements have been put in place.

Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag said that more than 13,500 Central and state security personnel have been deployed across the Assembly constituencies.

He noted that the Central government has provided 24 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), comprising around 1,500 personnel, at the last moment for election duty.

"Of the 24 CAPF companies, 12 belong to the Border Security Force (BSF), 10 to the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and two to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). By Saturday, these forces will be deployed across all 28 TTAADC constituencies," the DGP told the media.

In addition, around 12,000 personnel from the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and the state police have also been deployed to maintain law and order during the elections.

"Of the total 1,257 polling stations, 311 have been categorised as highly critical, 693 as vulnerable, and 253 as normal, according to the police.

The DGP emphasised that comprehensive security measures have been implemented to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.

He also appealed to voters to cast their votes without fear and to cooperate with authorities in maintaining peace.

Since 2021, the TMP -- an ally of the BJP -- has governed the strategically important council, which is widely regarded as the second most significant constitutional body in Tripura after the state Assembly.

The TTAADC was constituted under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution in June 1985 to promote the socio-economic development of tribal communities, who continue to play a vital role in the state's political dynamics.

Tribal communities make up nearly one-third of Tripura's 4.2 million population.

The results of the TTAADC elections will be announced on April 17.