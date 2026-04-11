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Dispatchmvp Joins NVIDIA Inception Program & Launches Otto Hands-Free - The First Voice-Activated Driver App In Trucking
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- DispatchMVP, the intelligence-driven dispatch platform transforming operations for trucking fleets and freight brokers, today announced two landmark milestones: its acceptance into the prestigious NVIDIA Inception Program - a global accelerator for cutting-edge AI startups - and the upcoming launch of Otto Hands-Free Dispatch Pilot, the trucking industry's first fully voice-activated, zero-touch mobile app designed exclusively for drivers.
The NVIDIA Inception designation places DispatchMVP among an elite cohort of AI companies at the frontier of deep learning and intelligent automation - validating the company's core technology and its vision for the future of freight logistics.
Launching in May 2026, Otto Hands-Free allows truck drivers to manage their entire dispatch workflow - accepting loads, updating statuses, logging arrivals, and communicating with dispatchers - without ever touching their phone. Built on Otto, DispatchMVP's proprietary voice AI engine, the app is engineered to meet federal distracted driving regulations while dramatically reducing the friction drivers face on the road today.
"Drivers are the backbone of this industry, and they've been underserved by technology for too long. Otto Hands-Free puts AI in the cab without adding distraction - and NVIDIA Inception confirms we're building this the right way." - Tony Harmon, CEO, DispatchMVP
The Otto Hands-Free app integrates directly with DispatchMVP's live dispatch platform, enabling real-time two-way voice interaction between drivers and the back office. Dispatchers see updates instantly in their dashboard; drivers stay eyes-up and hands-on-wheel at all times.
This announcement follows DispatchMVP's recent strategic integration with Azuga, a Bridgestone Company, and builds on the company's growing momentum across the trucking and freight brokerage space.
Otto Hands-Free will be available to DispatchMVP customers beginning May 2026. Fleet operators and freight brokers interested in early access can request a demo at /
ABOUT DISPATCHMVP:
DispatchMVP is an intelligence-driven dispatch platform built for the modern trucking industry. Powered by Otto, its proprietary voice AI engine, DispatchMVP helps fleets and freight brokers automate dispatch operations, reduce manual workload, and keep drivers moving. DispatchMVP is a member of the NVIDIA Inception Program and a strategic integration partner of Azuga, a Bridgestone Company.
The NVIDIA Inception designation places DispatchMVP among an elite cohort of AI companies at the frontier of deep learning and intelligent automation - validating the company's core technology and its vision for the future of freight logistics.
Launching in May 2026, Otto Hands-Free allows truck drivers to manage their entire dispatch workflow - accepting loads, updating statuses, logging arrivals, and communicating with dispatchers - without ever touching their phone. Built on Otto, DispatchMVP's proprietary voice AI engine, the app is engineered to meet federal distracted driving regulations while dramatically reducing the friction drivers face on the road today.
"Drivers are the backbone of this industry, and they've been underserved by technology for too long. Otto Hands-Free puts AI in the cab without adding distraction - and NVIDIA Inception confirms we're building this the right way." - Tony Harmon, CEO, DispatchMVP
The Otto Hands-Free app integrates directly with DispatchMVP's live dispatch platform, enabling real-time two-way voice interaction between drivers and the back office. Dispatchers see updates instantly in their dashboard; drivers stay eyes-up and hands-on-wheel at all times.
This announcement follows DispatchMVP's recent strategic integration with Azuga, a Bridgestone Company, and builds on the company's growing momentum across the trucking and freight brokerage space.
Otto Hands-Free will be available to DispatchMVP customers beginning May 2026. Fleet operators and freight brokers interested in early access can request a demo at /
ABOUT DISPATCHMVP:
DispatchMVP is an intelligence-driven dispatch platform built for the modern trucking industry. Powered by Otto, its proprietary voice AI engine, DispatchMVP helps fleets and freight brokers automate dispatch operations, reduce manual workload, and keep drivers moving. DispatchMVP is a member of the NVIDIA Inception Program and a strategic integration partner of Azuga, a Bridgestone Company.
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