Historic Moment: Indian-Born Cheetah Gives Birth To Four Cubs In Kuno

India's ambitious cheetah reintroduction project has achieved a significant milestone as an Indian-born female Cheetah has given birth to four cubs in the wild at Kuno National Park situated in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district.

'Historic Moment' for Conservation

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav shared the information and described the development as a "historic moment" in a post on social media, highlighting that the 25-month-old cheetah has delivered cubs after spending more than a year in the wild. "Kuno milestone moment! A historic moment unfolds at Kuno National Park as an Indian-born female Cheetah of Gamini, aged 25 months, has given birth to four cubs in the wild--marking a major milestone in India's cheetah conservation journey. Having been in the wild for over a year, this is the first recorded birth in the wild since the reintroduction began in 2022, and notably, the first such instance involving an Indian-born female," the Union Minister said in a post on X.

He also credited the achievement to the sustained efforts of wildlife managers, veterinarians, and field staff deployed at Kuno, highlighting it as a proud moment for the nation, and extended congratulations to all those involved in the conservation initiative. "This is a significant step toward achieving the core objectives of the project--survival and breeding under natural conditions. This achievement reflects the growing adaptation of cheetahs to Indian conditions and stands as a testament to the dedication and tireless efforts of the managers, veterinarians, and field staff at Kuno. A proud moment for the Nation--heartiest congratulations to all," the Union Minister added in the post.

Madhya Pradesh CM Hails Achievement

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also expressed pleasure and extended greetings to the managers and wildlife veterinarians at Kuno for the achievement. "Madhya Pradesh is now emerging as a key centre hub for the 'revival' of cheetahs. The birth of four cubs in the wild by a 25-month-old Indian-born female cheetah, born to 'Gamini', stands as proof that the land of Madhya Pradesh is fully conducive for the expansion of the cheetah population. Our commitment to nature and wildlife conservation is proving successful. Heartiest congratulations to the managers and wildlife veterinarians at Kuno National Park," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

About Project Cheetah

'Project Cheetah' is India's world-first intercontinental translocation project, launched on September 17, 2022. The project aimed to reintroduce the cheetah to India, which went extinct in the country in 1952. (ANI)

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