Woman Mentions Missing Mangoes Manager Sends 2 Boxes Home, Internet Says, 'Send Such Directors Into My Life'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A woman from Mumbai has shared a heartwarming workplace moment on social media after her director arranged for mangoes to be delivered to her home, just days after she mentioned missing them. The story has gained attention online, with many praising the thoughtful act as an example of compassionate leadership.

Taking to X, Mudrika Kavdia described the incident and expressed her gratitude.

"I casually told my Director the other day in a meeting that we're still not getting good mangoes in our hometown and how much me and my dadi were missing them. He's sitting in London, originally from Mumbai, and 2 days later, he had someone send two full boxes of mangoes to my home. God bless such leaders."

She also shared a photograph showing the boxes of mangoes delivered to her house.

Post receives warm response online

The post quickly gained traction on the platform and has received more than 4,000 views so far. Many users responded warmly, saying such gestures highlight the human side of leadership.

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One user wrote, "God bless that director and send such directors into my life as well." Another commented, "I'm jealous, they are really gems. Looks like it's coming all the way from 90s days."

Users react with humour and admiration

A third user said, "Wow youre so lucky." Another added, "I also want this kind of boss." One more user reacted,“This is so cool.”

Several users said the story shows how small, thoughtful actions by leaders can leave a lasting impact on employees. Others joked that they might start mentioning their favourite food during meetings in the hope of receiving a similar surprise.

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In a similar incident last year, a post on Reddit went viral, detailing how a manager had checked on an employee's well-being.

The employee had shared screenshots of WhatsApp messages showing the manager regularly checking in on staff. In one message, she wrote,“Hey. I just wanted to check if you are okay. You seemed really dull today. All okay, right?” In another, she responded to a medical appointment without asking for details, saying,“Oh, alright... ok ok. All fine?”

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According to the post, the manager had also publicly recognised team members' contributions, even if they had worked only a few late-night hours. She had shared homemade food with the team during festivals as well.

The employee wrote,“My current manager is the nicest person I have ever met. She might not be the most technically qualified, but when it comes to taking care of people, she is a gem.”

They added,“All my previous jobs were toxic and now here is a manager who is giving credit in front of everyone.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them)