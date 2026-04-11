America Lost, Iran Won Pakistan Is A Puppet Of The US, Says Native Of Khomeini's Village

MENAFN - IANS) Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh), April 11 (IANS) Rehan Kazmi, a resident of Kintoor here, the ancestral village of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, on Saturday, asserted that the US has been "defeated badly" and Iran "has won on the basis of its strength and capability". He also alleged that Pakistan is working according to the direction of the US and that the latter had asked Islamabad to attempt mediation during the ongoing West Asia conflict.

His reaction comes ahead of a meeting between the US and Iranian delegations in Islamabad amid the two-week conditional ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Kazmi said that the goals with which America entered into the conflict with Iran, "it has not been able to achieve it".

"Like the US had spoken about regime change in Iran and to end its nuclear programme. America has not been able to fulfil it," he added.

He said, "The US had to accept Iran's 10-point conditions and after that it declared a ceasefire for two weeks."

"The world has seen that US has been defeated badly and Iran has won on the basis of its strength and capability," Kazmi asserted.

About Pakistan's attempt to facilitate talks between Iran and America, Kazmi accused the rogue nation of seeking "selfish interests".

He said, "According to what I have read and known about the country, Pakistan can do anything for its own selfish interest. But if it says that it is attempting for world peace, no one has spread more distress in the world than Pakistan."

He also accused Pakistan of carrying out terrorists acts.

"From all this it is clear that they have never done anything for peace,:" Kazmi said.

According to the former Iranian Supreme Leader's native village resident, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was being called to America time and again and "by coming in between (of the conflict), he (Sharif) has actually saved the reputation of the US."

Accusing Pakistan of working on the directions of America, Kazmi alleged that it was the US which had told Pakistan to attempt for mediation.

He said, "This was done by the US in order to show the world that it was "Pakistan's attempt (for peace) and that is why the country (US) had to accept it."

He also added that this is because "The US has been Pakistan's friend".

"Iran does not need anybody for protection, it is fully independent on it's own," Kazmi said.