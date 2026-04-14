India, Germany Reaffirm Strategic Partnership, Vow To Deepen Ties

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Berlin, with both sides appreciating the steady progress in India-Germany relations and agreeing to broaden and deepen cooperation across key sectors, reaffirming the strategic importance of their partnership.

In a post shared by the Embassy of India in Berlin, "Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri met German Foreign Minister Dr. Johann Wadephul, in Berlin on 14 April 2026. FM Wadephul appreciated steady progress in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. Both agreed to broaden and deepen cooperation across key areas and reaffirmed the importance of this vital relationship," the post read.

India's Growing Global Role

Arriving in Berlin following a two-day visit to Paris, Misri's presence at the Korber-Stiftung (Korber Foundation) highlighted India's growing role as a stabilising force in an increasingly volatile global order.

During his engagement at the foundation, the Foreign Secretary also engaged with policy experts and members of the strategic community at the Korber Foundation, underlining India's increasing role in shaping global conversations amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

"State Secretary in the Foreign Ministry @VikramMisri met with representatives of think tanks and the foreign policy community at the @KoerberStiftung. The exchange covered key areas of the strategic partnership between India and Germany, including trade, security and defense, digital governance, as well as the role of India, Germany and the European Union in the changing world order. Geopolitical developments with impacts on energy, food, and economic security were also discussed," the Embassy of India in Berlin posted on X.

Deep Dive into Strategic Partnership

The discussions came at a critical juncture, following German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to India in January 2026 and amid a deepening energy crisis triggered by the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The discussions in Berlin were not merely diplomatic formalities but a deep dive into the practical pillars of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

"Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri interacted with think-tanks and the foreign policy community at @KoerberStiftung. The exchange covered key areas of India and Germany Strategic Partnership including trade, security and defence, Digital Governance and role of India, Germany and the European Union in evolving global order. Geopolitical developments impacting energy, food and economic security were also discussed," the Embassy of India in Berlin posted on X.

Defence and Industrial Cooperation

Building on the 2026 India-Germany Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, the two sides explored opportunities for co-development and co-production of military hardware, signalling a move toward long-term industry-level partnerships.

Digital Dialogue and Data Sovereignty

Both sides also reviewed the Indo-German Digital Dialogue work plan for 2026-27, with emphasis on AI ethics, semiconductor supply-chain security and data sovereignty.

Safeguarding Economic Security

With global markets reeling from West Asia tensions, the Foreign Secretary discussed collaborative measures to safeguard energy, food, and economic security--areas where the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement was expected to play a pivotal role.

Vision for a Multipolar World

The exchange at the Korber Foundation provided a platform for Vikram Misri to articulate India's vision for a "multipolar world" and the central role Germany and the European Union were expected to play in it.

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