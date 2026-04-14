US Democrats Push Votes To End 'Illegal War'

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 15 (IANS) Senate Democrats escalated pressure on President Donald Trump over the conflict with Iran, announcing plans to force repeated votes to end what they called an“illegal war of choice”, as Republicans defended the administration's strategy and actions.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said Democrats would“force that choice week after week after week”, accusing Republicans of creating“chaos abroad” and“chaos here” by backing the president and blocking funding measures.

Democratic senators sharply criticised the war's impact. Senator Tammy Baldwin said the conflict“has not made us any safer” and“has simply gone off the rails”.

She cited casualties and rising costs, noting“13 American service members are dead” and that“gas prices have surged, more than a dollar per gallon up”.

Senator Tammy Duckworth said the president lacked a clear strategy.“Their commander-in-chief not only has no idea what the end state looks like in his war of choice, he probably doesn't even know what the term end state means at all,” she said.

She also criticised a potential blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, calling it“a dangerous, complex partial military blockade... with no justification, explanation, or even a concept of a plan”.

Senator Andy Kim raised concerns about transparency, saying he had sought a Pentagon briefing but was refused.“They're not just saying no to me, they're saying no to the American people,” he said.

Republicans pushed back, defending the administration's actions. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the military effort had been“extraordinarily successful” and aimed to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

He said efforts were underway to ensure“there can be traffic in and out of there” and to“begin to see this thing wind down”.

The two sides also clashed over domestic issues, including funding for the Department of Homeland Security. Schumer said Republicans were prolonging a shutdown to avoid accountability, while Thune said Democrats had“blocked” attempts to fund agencies through the appropriations process.

Republicans are pursuing a reconciliation bill to secure funding for border and law enforcement agencies. Thune said the aim was to ensure they are“funded not only today but well into the future”.

Democrats said they would continue to force votes on war powers resolutions. Baldwin said Congress must“do its job to be a check on this president”.