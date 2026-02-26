Who Will Acquire Warner Bros, Paramount Or Netflix? Prediction Markets Think This Company May Win The Battle



Paramount's new bid comes after Warner Bros. received a seven-day waiver from Netflix last week to re-engage with the David Ellison-led company.

WBD announced on Tuesday that Paramount had sent a revised bid, while its board of directors reaffirmed its support for the Netflix offer. Subsequently, WBD stated that Paramount raised its takeover offer to $31 per share, up from $30.

The ongoing battle between Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY) and Netflix Inc. (NFLX) for acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) is intensifying, but bettors on prediction markets are clearly leaning toward one entertainment giant to win.

The latest prediction market odds for the winner of the WBD acquisition saga follow Paramount's $ 31-per-share takeover offer, up from $30 per share.

Warner Bros. Discovery shares were up 0.5% in Thursday's pre-market trade, while Paramount Skydance shares rose 1%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the WBD trended in the 'bullish' territory, while users felt 'extremely bullish' about PSKY.

Netflix shares were up 2% at the time of writing, with retail sentiment trending in the 'bullish' territory on Stocktwits.

What Are Prediction Markets Indicating?

Popular prediction markets Kalshi and Polymarket show bettors are leaning toward Paramount as the winner in its battle with Netflix for WBD.

At the time of writing, the odds of Paramount acquiring WBD before July 2027 stood at 56%, while only 36% believed Netflix could win.

Users on Polymarket were less optimistic about Paramount's chances, with only 46% believing it would win before June 2027, while 37% of the bets were in favor of Netflix.

The total bets on the two platforms stood at about $2.2 million at the time of writing.

WBD Says Paramount Offer 'Reasonably Be Expected' To Be Superior

In an update on Tuesday, WBD announced that Paramount's offer for the company could“reasonably be expected” to be superior to the one from Netflix.

Paramount also reaffirmed that it will pay the $2.8 billion termination fee, which WBD would be required to pay to Netflix to terminate its existing merger agreement.

Netflix's offer assigns an enterprise value of $82.7 billion to WBD but excludes the spinoff company.

WBD stock is up 0.3% year-to-date, while PSKY stock is down 24%, and NFLX stock is down 12%.

