Prashant Kishor: Bihar Will Now Be Run From Gujarat, CM's 'Keys' With Shah

Kishor Alleges 'Gujarat Rule' in Bihar

Jan Suraj founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday alleged that Bihar would now be run from Gujarat, following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha and the emergence of Samrat Choudhary as the new Chief Minister. Kishor termed the development as the first "gift" to Bihar from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and criticised the party's claim of upholding "conduct, character, and face." He said that the individual being elevated to the top post should be subject to scrutiny on these parameters.

He further remarked, "This is the 'New BJP'; they have demonstrated that, henceforth, Bihar will be governed from Gujarat." Without explicitly naming Samrat Choudhary, Kishor took a veiled dig at the leadership, stating, "The individual who has become Chief Minister here today, it is not really about the person himself; rather, his 'keys' and 'remote control' will remain in the hands of Amit Shah."

'You Have Sold Your Children's Future'

Kishor also raised concerns over unemployment and migration, alleging that large numbers of youth from Bihar would continue to move to other states, including Gujarat, in search of low-paying jobs. He claimed that "the people of Gujarat will remain the factory owners, while the people of Bihar will remain the labourers.

Now the face is out in front, now you can see. Your children are becoming labourers after graduating, getting MAs and BAs. They are sitting unemployed while BJP people, even if they have failed 7th grade, are now becoming your kings; this is the power of your vote. On the basis of 5.5 rupees a day, you have sold your vote. You haven't just sold your vote, you have sold your children's future. You haven't sold your vote, you've sold your children's employment. You haven't sold your vote, you've sold your own housing and a good health system. So if you do something wrong, brother, the result will also be wrong. No Prashant Kishor, no leader, no party can improve Bihar until the people of Bihar improve. Until the people of Seemanchal improve, no one can improve Bihar," Kishor added.

Samrat Choudhary Elected as New Bihar CM

Earlier on Tuesday, Samrat Choudhary was elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Bihar, paving the way for his elevation as Chief Minister following the resignation of Nitish Kumar. He spoke to ANI following the ceremony, stating, "In my life, the BJP gave me several opportunities to serve."

He assured the party's top leadership og prioritising India's development above everything else. "We will continue to take up the work of considering India before everything else and considering it the best, and prioritising the party," he said.

Samrat Choudhary is set to be the first Chief Minister of the BJP in Bihar. He has been working as a political worker for about 30 years, working with the BJP since 2015.

This development comes after the longest-serving CM of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, who has been Chief Minister for the past 21 years, tendered his resignation to Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) at Lok Bhavan in Patna. He took oath as a Member of the Rajya Sabha on April 10. (ANI)

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