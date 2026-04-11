Marco Jansen's Outrageous One-Handed Grab Ends Ishan Kishan's Charge In PBKS Vs SRH Game (WATCH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 fixture at Mullanpur was highlighted by a spectacular one-handed boundary catch from Marco Jansen. The South African all-rounder, though wicketless with the ball, made his mark in the field with an effort that drew instant applause.

Punjab Kings had opted to bowl first after winning the toss, and SRH responded with a commanding total of 219-6 in their 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma was the star with a blistering 74 off just 28 balls, smashing five fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of 264.29. Travis Head added 38 from 23 deliveries, while Heinrich Klaasen chipped in with 39 off 33 balls.

Jansen's Moment Of Brilliance

The standout moment came when Marco Jansen pulled off an extraordinary one-handed catch right at the boundary line. His athleticism ensured SRH maintained momentum even as Punjab Kings tried to claw back with wickets. Though Jansen conceded 40 runs in his four overs, his fielding brilliance became the talking point of the innings.

He made that catch look easy Marco Jansen with a bit of magic in the deep Updates ▶️ #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #PBKSvSRH | @PunjabKingsIPL twitter/lU5vVVw15y

- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2026

Other contributions included Ishan Kishan's quick 27 off 17 balls and Aniket Verma's 18 off nine. Salil Arora managed nine before falling, while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harsh Dubey were unbeaten at the close.

Punjab's bowlers had mixed returns. Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets but leaked 50 runs in his four overs. Xavier Bartlett claimed one for 42, while Shashank Singh was the most economical, taking two wickets for just 20 runs in three overs. Yuzvendra Chahal struggled, conceding 33 runs without success.

SRH's batting dominance was evident in the powerplay, where they raced to 105 runs in the first six overs. Despite losing Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma in quick succession, the middle order ensured the scoreboard kept ticking. The fall of wickets at regular intervals did not slow them down, with the team finishing strongly at 219-6.

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium witnessed a thrilling display of batting fireworks, but Jansen's one-handed catch provided the defensive highlight in an otherwise batting-heavy contest.