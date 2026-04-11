Azerbaijan Reveals Total Tally Of Evacuees From Iran (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The evacuation of citizens of Azerbaijan, as well as those of other countries, from Iran continues, Trend reports.

A total of 3,439 people, citizens of various countries, have been evacuated from Iran from 08:00 on February 28 to 10:00 on April 11.

During this period, the evacuees included 735 citizens of China, 612 of Azerbaijan, 374 of Russia, 284 of India, 198 of Bangladesh, 192 of Tajikistan, 151 of Pakistan, 136 of Iran, 84 of Oman, 68 of Indonesia, 57 of Algeria, 46 of Italy, 27 of Germany, 27 of Canada, 26 of Spain, 25 of France, 21 of Georgia, 18 of Saudi Arabia, 18 of Japan, 17 of Uzbekistan, 17 of the United States, 16 of Bahrain, 14 of Poland, 14 of Switzerland, 13 of Kazakhstan, 13 of Nigeria, 13 of Belarus, 12 of Hungary, 11 of Mexico, 10 of the United Kingdom, 10 of Bulgaria, 10 of the Democratic Republic of Congo, 9 of Brazil, 8 of Sudan, and 8 of Venezuela.

In addition, evacuees included 6 citizens each from the United Arab Emirates, Finland, Slovakia, Belgium, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Australia; 5 each from Serbia, Sweden, Afghanistan, Türkiye, Austria, Greece, and Vietnam; 4 each from Jordan, the Philippines, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, and the Netherlands.

Furthermore, 3 citizens each from Qatar, Croatia, Denmark, and Norway were evacuated, along with 2 each from Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Myanmar, Cyprus, Egypt, Slovenia, and Uruguay. One citizen each was evacuated from Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Cuba, the Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Belize, and the Dominican Republic.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Strikes were carried out against the country's largest cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats emanating from the Islamic Republic. As a result of the strikes on Iran, the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures in the leadership were killed. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. Iran also targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region's energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged.

On April 7, the U.S. and Iran reached an agreement on a temporary ceasefire lasting approximately two weeks, aimed at preventing further escalation of hostilities and creating opportunities for negotiations. According to reports, the agreement was reached with Pakistan acting as a mediator. One of the key points is Iran's commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, and the parties also agreed to cease attacks and prepare for negotiations.