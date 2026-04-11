Miraculous Escape For Chhagan Bhujbal As Chopper Mistakenly Lands In Parking Area

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, April 11 (IANS) A major aviation mishap was narrowly avoided on Saturday after a helicopter carrying senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal mistakenly landed in a parking area instead of the designated helipad in Pune district. The incident sparked intense panic among security personnel and onlookers.

Bhujbal's office said that the Minister is fine and there is no need to panic.

Minister Bhujbal was traveling from Nashik to Khanvadi in Purandar tehsil to attend the event commemorating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, and several other ministers were also scheduled to attend the event.

While a specific helipad had been prepared for the arrival of VVIPs, the pilot reportedly mistook an open space in the car parking lot for the landing site. At the time of the incident, the parking area was relatively empty, which likely led to the pilot's confusion. However, the manoeuvre was extremely risky as the helicopter's spinning rotors posed a severe threat to any nearby structures or vehicles.

Fortunately, despite the serious navigational error, the helicopter landed safely. Minister Bhujbal and all other passengers on board are reported to be unharmed. Once the minister disembarked, the helicopter was subsequently moved to the actual designated helipad.

The office of Chhagan Bhujbal has taken serious note of the lapse. Security agencies have launched a formal inquiry to determine whether the incident was a result of a technical glitch or human error.“It is a grave concern that such a mistake occurred. We are awaiting the final report from the aviation authorities regarding the pilot's conduct," a security official stated.

Minister Bhujbal, talking exclusively to IANS after the incident, said, "There is no cause for worry."

This incident has raised eyebrows among supporters and the public, especially following a recent aviation scare involving NCP leader Ajit Pawar on January 28. Former NCP president and DCM Ajit Pawar died after his plane crashed in Baramati.

All eyes are now on the administration to see what disciplinary action will be taken against the pilot for this significant breach of safety protocol.