PM Modi Calls Massive Bengal Rally A 'Trailer' Of May 4 Election Result

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying the massive turnout at his rally was a "trailer" for the assembly elections result scheduled to be announced on May 4. Addressing a public gathering here, highlighting the enthusiasm among the crowd, the Prime Minister said he was witnessing people's fervour, energy, and resolve in the ongoing elections, calling it a sign of "trust triumphing over fear".

Referring to the large gathering and hoping for a political shift in the state, he said, "Hazaaron-hazaar logon ka ye rela Bengal mein khela karne wala hai." "In Burdwan, this sea of thousands and thousands of people is going to bring about the 'khela' in Bengal. This scene is a trailer of the results of May 4. I can see your passion, your enthusiasm, your energy, and your resolve in this election. This is a declaration of the victory of trust over fear. Bengal is ready for change," said PM Modi.

High Voter Turnout a Positive Sign for BJP

The Prime Minister also pointed to the high voter turnout in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, noting that a significant number of women participated in the voting process. He lauded the Election Commission of India (ECI) for conducting peaceful polling in these regions. Referring to past elections in states such as Bihar, Maharashtra, and Haryana, the Prime Minister said that higher voter turnout, especially among women, has often resulted in decisive victories for the BJP-led NDA.

"Voting has taken place in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. There has been a heavy turnout there. A very large number of people have come out to vote. Women have voted in large numbers. I congratulate the Election Commission; voting has happened in all three states without any incidents. A few days ago, we saw this in Bihar, Maharashtra, and Haryana. Wherever there has been a heavy turnout, and women have come out to vote, the BJP-NDA has won a resounding majority," said PM Modi.

BJP's Roadmap for Bengal's Development

Speaking about the party's roadmap for West Bengal, Modi said the BJP's manifesto outlines six key guarantees aimed at accelerating development in the state. He added that the BJP is committed to transforming what he termed "fear of TMC's ruthless government into trust".

"The BJP has resolved to take Bengal to new heights of development. Just yesterday, the Bengal BJP released its manifesto. It contains a roadmap to implement the 6 guarantees that I have given you. I congratulate all my fellow workers of Bengal BJP for this splendid manifesto. Modi's guarantee is to transform the fear of the TMC's ruthless government into trust. And how this guarantee will be fulfilled. The entire blueprint is in the BJP's manifesto," he said.

'Zero Tolerance' on Infiltration

Reiterating, BJP's 'zero tolerance' policy towards curbing infiltration, the Prime Minister emphasised that the people promoted the practice with fake documents will be held accountable if the party comes to power in West Bengal.

"Anyone who has entered India through infiltration will be driven out of the country. Those who facilitated this infiltration, fabricated forged documents, and linked them to government schemes here--they, too, will be held accountable," said PM Modi.

Promises for West Bengal Farmers

PM Modi also announced the benefit of Rs 9000 for farmers in West Bengal under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme while highlighting TMC's failure to implement its promise to procure potatoes at the MSP from the farmers.

"The deceit of this ruthless TMC government has ruined the potato farmers. They had promised to procure potatoes at the MSP, yet today, the farmers' produce is left to rot. Farmers in Bengal will receive Rs 9,000 under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi --Rs 6,000 from the Centre and Rs 3,000 from the BJP government in Bengal. Potato-based industries, such as chips manufacturing, as well as other agro-industries, will be encouraged. An announcement has also been made to provide an MSP of Rs 31 to paddy farmers in Bengal. Furthermore, the Bengal BJP has announced assistance for jute farmers and jute mills," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister's visit comes as West Bengal prepares for crucial polling on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation. (ANI)

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