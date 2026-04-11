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US Consumer Confidence Drops to Late-2025 Low
(MENAFN) US consumer sentiment fell by 5.8% in March, reaching its weakest level since December 2025, based on data published Friday by the University of Michigan. The Index of Consumer Sentiment slid to 53.3 this month from 56.6 in February, as households responded negatively to rising energy prices.
Expectations for the short-term economic outlook dropped sharply by 14%, while anticipated personal financial conditions over the coming year declined by 10% during the same period. Middle- and upper-income households with exposure to stock holdings experienced especially steep declines in confidence, as financial markets became more volatile following the onset of the US military conflict in Iran.
Inflation expectations for the year ahead rose to 3.8% in March, representing the largest monthly jump since April 2025. In contrast, long-term inflation expectations stayed relatively steady at 3.2% compared with prior readings. Notably, around two-thirds of the interviews used in the latest survey were conducted after the beginning of the military conflict in Iran.
Expectations for the short-term economic outlook dropped sharply by 14%, while anticipated personal financial conditions over the coming year declined by 10% during the same period. Middle- and upper-income households with exposure to stock holdings experienced especially steep declines in confidence, as financial markets became more volatile following the onset of the US military conflict in Iran.
Inflation expectations for the year ahead rose to 3.8% in March, representing the largest monthly jump since April 2025. In contrast, long-term inflation expectations stayed relatively steady at 3.2% compared with prior readings. Notably, around two-thirds of the interviews used in the latest survey were conducted after the beginning of the military conflict in Iran.
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