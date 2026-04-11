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Israel Agrees to Pause Strikes on Beirut Ahead of US-Brokered Talks
(MENAFN) Israel has reportedly agreed to halt airstrikes on the Lebanese capital following a request from the United States, as preparations move forward for upcoming direct negotiations, according to reports on Friday.
An Israeli diplomatic source cited in reporting said the decision to pause strikes on Beirut was made after Washington’s intervention. The source also suggested that Israeli forces currently do not identify significant military targets within the city.
Another source claimed that Iran is applying strong pressure for a formal ceasefire arrangement in Lebanon and has warned it could reconsider its own ceasefire commitments with Israel and the United States if such a deal is not reached.
Israeli authorities have not issued an official confirmation regarding the reported pause.
The development comes as Lebanon and Israel prepare for their first meeting next Tuesday at the US State Department in Washington, where they are expected to discuss a ceasefire announcement and a framework for future direct negotiations, according to Lebanese officials.
Earlier statements from Iranian officials, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, indicated that any negotiations with the United States would require a ceasefire in Lebanon as well as progress on the release of Iranian assets.
An Israeli diplomatic source cited in reporting said the decision to pause strikes on Beirut was made after Washington’s intervention. The source also suggested that Israeli forces currently do not identify significant military targets within the city.
Another source claimed that Iran is applying strong pressure for a formal ceasefire arrangement in Lebanon and has warned it could reconsider its own ceasefire commitments with Israel and the United States if such a deal is not reached.
Israeli authorities have not issued an official confirmation regarding the reported pause.
The development comes as Lebanon and Israel prepare for their first meeting next Tuesday at the US State Department in Washington, where they are expected to discuss a ceasefire announcement and a framework for future direct negotiations, according to Lebanese officials.
Earlier statements from Iranian officials, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, indicated that any negotiations with the United States would require a ceasefire in Lebanon as well as progress on the release of Iranian assets.
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