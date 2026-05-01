Statehood Day Celebrations Under PM Modi's Initiative Strengthen Unity In Diversity: Arunachal Guv

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, May 1 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (retired) on Friday emphasised that celebrating the Statehood Days of various states under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" initiative has emerged as a meaningful platform for fostering national integration.

He noted that the initiative brings together people from diverse backgrounds, reinforcing the spirit of unity in India's rich diversity.

The State Foundation Day of Gujarat and Maharashtra, along with the Statehood Day of Himachal Pradesh, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and cultural vibrancy at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar on Friday.

Addressing the event, the Governor said that the celebrations of Statehood Days of various states enables people to share their experiences, understand each other's aspirations, and discuss the challenges faced by communities living away from their native states.

Such initiatives, he added, bring people closer and also strengthen the spirit of nationalism, unity, and collective belonging.

Governor Parnaik along with the First Lady of the state, Anagha Parnaik, graced the occasion with their presence.

A large number of people belonging to Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Himachal Pradesh, who are residing in Arunachal Pradesh, attended the event.

The event was organised by Lok Bhavan in the true spirit of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, fostering mutual respect, cultural exchange, and national integration.

Lieutenant General Parnaik (retired) acknowledged and appreciated the valuable contributions made by people from these states towards the growth and development of Arunachal Pradesh.

Reflecting on historical and cultural connections, the Governor recalled the deep-rooted mythological ties shared with the people of Gujarat, which continue to be celebrated even today.

He also fondly remembered the significant contributions made by people from Maharashtra in the social development of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in the years following the 1962 war, when the spirit of national solidarity played a vital role in rebuilding and strengthening communities.

The programme was marked by a rich display of cultural performances that showcased the diversity and vibrancy of India's traditions.

Highlights included a traditional Arunachali group dance by students of Rajiv Gandhi University, which beautifully depicted the indigenous heritage of the state.

This was followed by a graceful classical Lavani performance by Manami Gamlin of Vivekanand Kendra Vidyalaya at Nirjuli.

The audience was further enthralled by energetic Lavani and Garba performances by students of CK Bliss, a school dedicated to fine and performing arts, as well as the lively Tippani dance of Gujarat presented by the students of Nrityangan.

The celebration was further enriched by folk songs performed by participants from Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh, which added a melodious and emotional touch to the evening.

Adding depth and context to the performances, young speakers from Let's Speak Arunachal, Banu Rigia, Anya Sonam, and Anya Maying, delivered engaging prologues on Maharashtra and Gujarat, offering insights into their cultural richness and heritage.