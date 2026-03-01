403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow Slams US-Israeli Attacks on Iran at UN as Unprovoked Aggression
(MENAFN) Russia’s envoy to the United Nations sharply criticized the latest US and Israeli military operations against Iran on Saturday, labeling them “another unprovoked act of armed aggression.”
“Washington and West Jerusalem's actions are nothing other than yet another unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent UN member state in violation of the charter of the organization and of the fundamental principles of international law,” Vassily Nebenzia said during an emergency session of the UN Security Council.
Nebenzia argued that the attacks represented interference in Iran’s internal affairs and an attempt to destroy a state that has fallen out of favor with the West. “The US and Israel's irresponsible step, reckless step, as we warned previously, has already led to a sharp escalation of the situation across the region,” he added.
He further stated, “Moreover, the US and Israeli military operation has been a betrayal of diplomacy.”
The emergency session had been requested by the permanent missions of France, Bahrain, China, Russia, and Colombia. Nebenzia noted that Russia and China requested the UK mission—currently presiding over the Security Council—to hold the discussion under the agenda item “threats to international peace and security.” He criticized the British presidency for “artificially downplaying the degree of danger of the current situation,” calling it unacceptable.
The Russian diplomat also condemned the UK presidency for “grossly” ignoring Russia and China’s request to invite Jeffrey David Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, to brief the council.
“Washington and West Jerusalem's actions are nothing other than yet another unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent UN member state in violation of the charter of the organization and of the fundamental principles of international law,” Vassily Nebenzia said during an emergency session of the UN Security Council.
Nebenzia argued that the attacks represented interference in Iran’s internal affairs and an attempt to destroy a state that has fallen out of favor with the West. “The US and Israel's irresponsible step, reckless step, as we warned previously, has already led to a sharp escalation of the situation across the region,” he added.
He further stated, “Moreover, the US and Israeli military operation has been a betrayal of diplomacy.”
The emergency session had been requested by the permanent missions of France, Bahrain, China, Russia, and Colombia. Nebenzia noted that Russia and China requested the UK mission—currently presiding over the Security Council—to hold the discussion under the agenda item “threats to international peace and security.” He criticized the British presidency for “artificially downplaying the degree of danger of the current situation,” calling it unacceptable.
The Russian diplomat also condemned the UK presidency for “grossly” ignoring Russia and China’s request to invite Jeffrey David Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, to brief the council.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment