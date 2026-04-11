TN Elections: 1000 Women Hold Silambam Voter Awareness Rally In Trichy

Voter Awareness Rallies Held Across Tamil Nadu

Ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, a voter awareness rally was held in Tiruchirappalli district on Saturday to emphasise 100% voter participation. The awareness rally was jointly organised by My Bharat Kendra, Tiruchirappalli district, and Veeramangai Velu Nachiyar Youth Association. Around 1,000 women silambam (ancient weapon-based martial art originating from Tamil Nadu) practitioners took part in the rally, performing silambam as they marched from Kalai Kaviri College of Fine Arts.

A similar voter awareness rally was also held in Tirupattur in Tamil Nadu, flagged off by District Collector Sivasoundaravalli, who led the campaign to encourage citizens to exercise their right to vote. Students participated actively, promoting 100 per cent voting and urging citizens to exercise their democratic rights.

CM Stalin Confident of Sweeping Victory

Meanwhile, as assembly polls near, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also expressed strong confidence that the ruling alliance would secure a sweeping victory, citing the overwhelming public response witnessed during campaign events. The DMK-led alliance had earlier predicted victory in over 200 constituencies.

However, Stalin, who is DMK candidate from Kolathur constituency, said the current level of public support and crowd turnout now indicates a possible win in all 234 constituencies. "The current level of public support and crowd turnout now indicates a possible win in all 234 constituencies. Our Secular Progressive Alliance will win in Tamil Nadu. Regardless of how many parties join hands against us, no one can succeed," Stalin said.

Election Landscape and Key Contestants

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK is attempting to turn the state elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)

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