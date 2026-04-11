Fastag Row Turns Violent: Man Assaulted By Toll Staff On Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, Video Viral

A disturbing incident has come to light from Karnataka's Mandya district, where a young man was allegedly assaulted by toll plaza staff after a dispute over FASTag balance. The incident took place at the Gananguru toll plaza on the busy Bengaluru–Mysuru Highway two days ago. The victim, identified as Mahesh, was travelling with friends when the issue began during a routine toll check.

Highway Extortion or Toll Collection? Brutal Assault Raises Questions in Bengaluru mysuru highway A disturbing incident from the Mandya district in Karnataka highlights the misconduct of toll plaza employees on the busy Bengaluru–Mysuru Highway. Mahesh, a young man, is said to... twitter/kKEpUzvQkS

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Argument over FASTag balance

According to sources, toll staff found that there was not enough balance in the FASTag linked to Mahesh's vehicle, according to a report by News First Prime. What should have been a simple payment issue quickly turned into a heated argument.

Mahesh reportedly requested some time to arrange the money. He also tried to reverse his car while calling friends for help. However, instead of resolving the matter calmly, toll employees allegedly began verbally abusing him.

Alleged assault caught on camera

Eyewitnesses said the situation became worse when toll workers reportedly took Mahesh's mobile phone and started attacking him. He was allegedly chased, manhandled and beaten in full public view.

Many bystanders described the behaviour of the staff as 'goonda-like'. A video of the incident, recorded on a mobile phone, has now gone viral on social media.

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A disturbing incident has emerged from Mandya district, where a young man was allegedly assaulted by toll plaza staff on the busy Bengaluru–Mysuru Highway following a dispute over FASTag balance victim, identified as Mahesh, was reportedly attacked at the Gananguru toll... twitter/rcGPQhSEs4

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The video has drawn strong reactions from people online, with many questioning how toll staff could resort to violence over a payment issue.

Mixed reactions from public

Social media users have shared different views. Some demanded strict punishment, saying toll workers have no right to assault anyone. Others argued that users must maintain proper FASTag balance if they use highway services.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also responded. In a statement, it said that, based on initial records and video evidence, the incident involved a commercial vehicle seeking exemption due to low FASTag balance.

Investigation underway

Authorities have taken note of the viral video and confirmed that an investigation is in progress. Officials are expected to review the footage and take action against those found guilty.

Commuters have called for strict rules and better behaviour from toll staff. Many stressed that even if there is a dispute, it should be handled legally and peacefully.

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Concerns over safety and conduct

The incident has raised serious concerns about safety at toll plazas. FASTag was introduced to make travel smoother and avoid delays, but cases like this show that human behaviour still plays a key role.

Experts say toll staff must be properly trained to deal with such situations without using force. Ensuring safety and respect for travellers should remain the top priority.