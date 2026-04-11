Karisma Kapoor Returns To Judge 'India's Best Dancer 5': Will Define The Best In New Way

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is all set to return as a judge for the fifth installment of the popular dance reality show India's Best Dancer, which is scheduled to premiere on May 9.

The latest promo share by the channel confirms that the new season will premiere on May 9. In the released promo, Karisma shared her excitement about the upcoming season, stating,“naye andaaz mai best ko karugi define, nayi hogi dance ki kahani... isbaar mere sath best ka bhi best hoga (I will define the best in a new way, the dance story will be new...this time with me, even the best of the best will be there.)”

The actress was also recently seen on singing reality show, Indian Idol, during the celebration of its 50th episode, where she spoke about the launch of the new season.

She said,“Hi everyone, so happy ki mai wapis, Indian Idol par ayi hu, jaise aaj 50th episode, golden episode hain, and I am so happy kyunki I am the unofficial fourth judge of Indian Idol, toh yeh shubh avsar par kaunsa aur better mauka ho sakta ki hum apna naya show, naya season launch kareh yahan. India's Best Dancer Season 5, aur is season ka speciality yeh hain, ki it is going to be India wala dance matlab apna wala dance”.

(“Hi everyone, I'm so happy to be on Indian Idol, as today is the 50th episode, the golden episode. I'm so happy that I'm the unofficial fourth judge on Indian Idol. So, what better time than this auspicious occasion to launch our new show, our new season? India's Best Dancer Season 5. The highlight of this season is that it's going to be an Indian dance, meaning our own dance.")

Joining the celebration was Geeta Kapur, who encouraged audiences to extend their support to the dance reality show.

She added,“Please, jitna pyaar Indian Idol ko dete hain, utna hi India's Best Dance ko dijiye, yahin hum pratharna leke aaye hain. (Please give India's Best Dance the same love you give to Indian Idol, this is our prayer.)”

The previous season featured Karisma Kapoor alongside Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis on the judging panel. The show will air on Sony Entertainment Television.