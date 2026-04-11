Erie Art Company And FEED Media Art Center Release Framework For Digital Art Attribution

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Erie Art Company and FEED Media Art Center have published a white paper outlining standards for citing AI-generated and digital media, addressing documentation gaps in contemporary art.

ERIE, PA - April 10, 2026 - Erie Art Company and FEED Media Art Center have released a white paper titled "Standards & Procedures for Citing AI-Generated & Digital Media," available on Zenodo. The document provides a framework for artists, galleries, and collectors to document and credit human-machine collaboration in contemporary art, addressing challenges in tracking creative works as tools shift toward digital environments.

As creative tools increasingly involve software and digital platforms, traditional documentation methods often fail to capture technical details, creating gaps in historical records. The white paper introduces a "Creative Audit Trail" concept to document software versions and human direction in artistic processes. This approach aims to provide more comprehensive attribution for works created with AI and digital technologies.

"Attribution is the foundation of honesty in art," said Bradley M. Ford, Director of Erie Art Company and Gallerist at FEED.

"These standards move digital arts toward a structured system where artists claim ownership while being clear about the tools they use."

The framework addresses several aspects of digital art documentation. It applies standard compliance and version control principles to gallery practices. FEED Media Art Center supports these standards with an on-site data center designed to archive the large files referenced in citations. The approach complements existing documentation repositories that focus on preserving cultural records.

Erie Art Company is a nonprofit organization focused on the intersection of art and technology. FEED Media Art Center is a 50,000-square-foot digital art incubator located at 1307 State Street in Erie, Pennsylvania, that supports the full lifecycle of media art. The white paper represents a collaborative effort between these organizations to address documentation challenges in contemporary art practice.

The publication is available through Zenodo, an open-access repository operated by CERN. The framework is designed to be adaptable for various stakeholders in the art community, including individual artists, galleries, museums, and educational institutions working with digital and AI-generated media.