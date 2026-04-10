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Belgian Port Of Antwerp Blocked To Vessels Due To Oil Spill

Belgian Port Of Antwerp Blocked To Vessels Due To Oil Spill


2026-04-10 03:06:20
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belgium's port of Antwerp has been blocked following an oil spill, resulting in“significant disruption” to operations, AzerNEWS reports.

The spill occurred during what's known as a bunkering operation, when fuel is supplied to ships. No large vessels can enter or leave the port due to the spill, according to the port authority.

Antwerp is among Europe's biggest ports, critical for container handling and import and export of vehicles, according to its website. DP World, which has operations in Antwerp, referred questions to the port authority. MSC Mediterranean Shipping didn't immediately comment.

The port is also home to major European refineries operated by ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies.

A canal - which the port authority says is still open - can be used by those refiners to move oil products by barge out of the immediate Antwerp area. ExxonMobil confirmed its operations aren't affected.

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