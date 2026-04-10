Arjun Bijlani Says, 'Don't Want To Be Repetitive, I Want To Keep Surprising My Audience'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) A popular name in the television industry, Arjun Bijlani, is very clear about one thing in his career - he does not want to be typecast.

The 'Naagin' actor said that he does not wish to be repetitive and wants to keep surprising his audience.

Revealing his mindset behind selecting a role, Arjun shared,“I consciously choose roles that feel different from what I have already done. Growth happens only when you step out of your comfort zone.”

He further explained that he can easily sense when things are getting repetitive.

“When scripts start feeling similar, I understand that it's time to pause. I take a step back and wait for something fresh and challenging,” added Arjun.

When asked if he is open to taking risks, Arjun pointed out that risks are extremely crucial as they help one grow and show different sides as an actor. He believes that experimenting with roles is the only way to stay relevant and exciting for the audience.

Arjun stated that reinvention has played a massive role in his journey.“It's very important for me. I keep exploring new genres and characters and constantly work on improving myself,” he said.

Arjun disclosed that he has also said no to projects in the past.“Yes, I have turned down roles because I didn't want to become repetitive. The need to evolve pushed me to take that decision,” he shared.

Aware of what the viewers expect of him, Arjun also makes sure to keep things fresh.“I respect the audience's expectations, but I also believe in surprising them. It's about balancing what they love and giving them something new,” the 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' actor signed off.

At the moment, Arjun is seen in the latest season of the cooking reality show "Laughter Chefs".

Up next, he will be a part of the forthcoming series on Netflix titled "Chumbak".