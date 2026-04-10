Atlantic Towers Launches New Website, Receives 2026 Best Hotel Recognition

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"Atlantic Towers offers private beach access for guests, with a direct boardwalk to the sand at its oceanfront Carolina Beach property."Atlantic Towers in Carolina Beach has launched a redesigned website and received 2026 Best Hotel recognition from BusinessRate, reflecting updates to the guest booking experience and strong recent review performance.

Carolina Beach, NC - April 10, 2026 - Atlantic Towers in Carolina Beach recently launched a redesigned website and was named a 2026 Best Hotel by BusinessRate, a designation based on recent Google review data. The combined milestone highlights the company's continued investment in guest experience and its strong reputation reflected through customer feedback.

The new website offers a more streamlined, user-focused experience for travelers planning a stay along the North Carolina coast. Finding information about amenities and room details, their oceanfront booking process is now more straightforward. Visitors to their site will encounter fewer steps between browsing, learning about the resort and area, and reserving a stay.

The website update aligns with how most travelers plan trips to destinations like Carolina Beach, with many guests starting their vacation searches on mobile devices. With this in mind, the site was rebuilt to load quickly, offer accessible viewing across all device types, and keep key details easy to find.

At the same time, Atlantic Towers earned a 2026 Best Hotel in Carolina Beach recognition from BusinessRate. The ranking places Atlantic Towers among the highest-rated hospitality providers in the Carolina Beach area. BusinessRate evaluates Google review data by looking at average rating, total review volume, and how frequently new reviews are posted. Properties with consistently high ratings over time, particularly those composed mostly of 4 and 5-star reviews, tend to rank higher than listings with fewer or more mixed reviews.

For Atlantic Towers, the data points to a steady performance over time rather than short-term spikes. Guest reviews frequently mention overall satisfaction, with visitors noting clean, well-kept units, responsive staff, and a location that makes it easy to reach the beach and local attractions. Feedback from an October 2025 review reflects this pattern. A guest described her stays at Atlantic Towers as“like returning to my home away from home,” noting that after staying at other properties on the island, Atlantic Towers became her go-to choice,“I now no longer bother looking anywhere else” when planning a visit to Carolina Beach.

As peak season approaches, Atlantic Towers continues to focus on maintaining a consistent guest experience while adapting its online resources to how travelers research, compare, and book their stays. The updated website and recent recognition both reflect that ongoing effort.

To learn more, visit .

About Atlantic Towers:

Atlantic Towers is an oceanfront hotel located in Carolina Beach, North Carolina. The property offers suite-style accommodations with private balconies, direct beach access, and amenities designed for both short-term visitors and extended stays. Serving travelers year-round, Atlantic Towers provides a convenient coastal stay within close reach of local dining, attractions, and outdoor activities.