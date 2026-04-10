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Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market To Double In Size By 2030 - Asia-Pacific NGS Market Poised For Fastest Growth, Driven By Large-Scale Genomic Projects And The Rising Need For Precision Medicine


2026-04-10 06:01:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation Sequencing Market by Product Type, Technology, Workflow, Services, Application - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The next-generation sequencing (NGS) market is projected to achieve significant growth, with expectations to reach USD 29.53 billion by 2030 from USD 14.94 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.6%. This surge is primarily driven by the expanding application of NGS in fields like oncology, infectious diseases, reproductive health, metagenomics, and personalized medicine. Enhanced bioinformatics tools are making data analysis more accessible, enabling broader adoption of NGS technologies.

Consumables Dominate Product Segment in 2024

Within the NGS market, products are categorized into consumables, platforms, and bioinformatics tools. In 2024, consumables are anticipated to maintain the largest share, comprising reagents, library preparation kits, sequencing flow cells, and sample preparation kits, which are essential and purchased regularly. Rising demand for targeted sequencing and custom panels is fueling this segment, alongside ongoing improvements in sequencing chemistries that enhance workflows and data quality.

Academic & Research Institutes Lead Services End-User Segment

In 2024, academic and research institutes are expected to dominate the services end-user segment in the NGS market, supported by substantial government and private funding for NGS-related instruments and consumables. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies rank as the second-largest end-user segment, reflecting substantial investment and interest in NGS technologies.

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growing Region

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030, driven by large-scale genomic projects and the rising need for precision medicine. The prevalence of rare and genetic diseases is increasing, particularly in Japan and China, where aging populations are contributing factors. Such dynamics are encouraging the adoption of sequencing technologies, bolstering healthcare management and market growth.

Research Coverage and Insights

The report extensively covers key factors influencing NGS market growth, including major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints. Additionally, it analyzes key industry players, providing insights into their business strategies, product/services portfolio, and recent developments. Market leaders and newcomers will find valuable approximations of revenue and competitive landscape insights, enabling better positioning and strategy formulation. Critical market dynamics such as advancements in sequencing platforms, precision medicine demand, and declining sequencing costs are explored, offering a comprehensive understanding of the market's trajectory.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 715
Forecast Period 2025-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.94 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.53 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6%
Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    • Advancements in Sequencing Platforms
    • Rising Clinical Applications of Sequencing
    • Growing Demand for Precision Medicine
    • Declining Costs of Sequencing
  • Restraints
    • Data Analysis Complexity
    • High Capital Investments and Expenses
  • Opportunities
    • Integration of AI and ML
    • Adoption of Long-Read Sequencing Technologies
    • Emphasis on Multiomics Integration
  • Challenges
    • Standardization Issues

Company Profiles

  • Illumina, Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Qiagen
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Revvity
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • Pacbio
  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC
  • Takara Bio Inc.
  • Bgi Group
  • Bd
  • 10X Genomics
  • Promega Corporation
  • Lgc Limited
  • Wuxi Biologics
  • Tecan Trading AG
  • Twist Bioscience
  • Azenta US Inc.
  • Mgi Tech Co. Ltd.
  • Novogene Co. Ltd.
  • New England Biolabs
  • Genscript
  • Psomagen
  • Zymo Research Corporation
  • Hamilton Company
  • Neogenomics Laboratories
  • Fulgent Genetics
  • Sd Biosensor, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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Attachment

  • Next-Generation Sequencing Market
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