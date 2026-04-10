Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market To Double In Size By 2030 - Asia-Pacific NGS Market Poised For Fastest Growth, Driven By Large-Scale Genomic Projects And The Rising Need For Precision Medicine
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|715
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$14.94 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$29.53 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Advancements in Sequencing Platforms Rising Clinical Applications of Sequencing Growing Demand for Precision Medicine Declining Costs of Sequencing
- Data Analysis Complexity High Capital Investments and Expenses
- Integration of AI and ML Adoption of Long-Read Sequencing Technologies Emphasis on Multiomics Integration
- Standardization Issues
Company Profiles
- Illumina, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Agilent Technologies, Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Qiagen Danaher Corporation Revvity Eurofins Scientific Pacbio Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC Takara Bio Inc. Bgi Group Bd 10X Genomics Promega Corporation Lgc Limited Wuxi Biologics Tecan Trading AG Twist Bioscience Azenta US Inc. Mgi Tech Co. Ltd. Novogene Co. Ltd. New England Biolabs Genscript Psomagen Zymo Research Corporation Hamilton Company Neogenomics Laboratories Fulgent Genetics Sd Biosensor, Inc.
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Attachment
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Next-Generation Sequencing Market
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