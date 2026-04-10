AI Telecom Stock IQSTEL Inc. (Nasdaq: IQST) And Cybersecurity Stock Cycurion Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU) Strengthen Strategic Alliance

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) Breaking Cybersecurity and AI stock news -andtoday announced a joint decision to distribute the previously announcedusing, while maintaining the fulloriginally exchanged as part of the strategic partnership established earlier this year.

The dividend distribution is planned to be completed on or before December 31, 2025.

Under the original structure, IQSTEL and Cycurion exchanged $1 million in shares and considered distributing half of those shares as the agreed dividend. After a coordinated review by both companies, IQSTEL and Cycurion agreed that distributing the dividend in their own respective shares -rather than transferring half of the cross-held shares-provides a more efficient and strategically advantageous framework.

A Clear Signal of Long-Term Investment and Joint Growth

By keeping the full cross-holding positions intact, IQSTEL and Cycurion reinforce to the market that their relationship is not transactional, but rather a long-term investment commitment, reflecting a shared strategy, joint product development roadmap, and tightly aligned corporate vision.

Both companies described the decision as a strong symbol of their status as “sibling companies,” working collaboratively to expand their technological footprint in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, telecom, and high-tech enterprise services.

Maintaining Cross-Holdings Strengthens Market ConfidenceIQSTEL CEOcommented:Cycurion CEOadded:A Foundation for Joint Developments Ahead

IQSTEL and Cycurion are currently co-developing advanced cybersecurity technologies, AI-based threat intelligence applications, and identity-driven security solutions aimed at telecom operators, financial institutions, and enterprise clients across more than 20 countries and 17 time zones.

The companies expect to deliver additional partnership updates in Q1 and Q2 2026

as new joint products enter the market.

About Cycurion Inc.

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies LLC, Cloudburst Security LLC, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients committed to securing the digital future.

For more information, please visit:

About IQSTEL Inc.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a Global Connectivity, AI, and Digital Corporation providing advanced solutions across Telecom, High-Tech Telecom Services, Fintech, AI-Powered Telecom Platforms, and Cybersecurity. With operations in 21 countries and a team of 100 employees, IQSTEL serves a broad global customer base with high-value, high-margin services. Backed by a strong and scalable business platform, the company is forecasting $340 million in revenue for FY-2025, reinforcing its trajectory toward becoming a $1 billion tech-driven enterprise by 2027.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the operations and prospective growth of Cycurion's and IQSTEL's business. Many factors could cause Cycurion's and IQSTEL's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements described in this press release.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express each company's intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend", "could" and similar expressions, as they relate to each company or its respective management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about each company's business based partly on assumptions made by management. Important factors that could cause actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: each company's ability to successfully market its products and services; Each company's continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for its products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; each company's ability to successfully develop new products and services; each company's ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit each company; each company's success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements with its industry partners, including the equity exchange and the contemplated alliance between each company; each company's ability to comply with applicable regulations; each company's ability to secure capital when needed; and the other risks and uncertainties described in each company's prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and IQSTEL and Cycurion undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

IQSTEL Investor Relations:

IQSTEL Inc.

300 Aragon Avenue, Suite 375, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Email:...

Cycurion Investor Relations:

(888) 341-6680

...

Cycurion Media Relations:

(888) 341-6680

...

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