STATUS Hair Salon Opens Midtown Miami Location, Bringing Its Proprietary INVISI Links Extensions and On-Site Slavic Hair Showroom to a Second Luxury Studio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Co-founders Yury Ivanou and Viktoriia Zaitseva expand a brand behind 42,000+ client transformations, bringing Miami's only walk-in Slavic hair extensions showroom and a damage-free method developed over 12 years in Europe and the U.S.

Miami, FLORIDA, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STATUS Hair Salon, the Miami-based studio known for pioneering the INVISI LinksTM extension technique, has opened its second location in Midtown Miami. Co-founded by Yury Ivanou and Viktoriia Zaitseva, the brand has completed more than 42,000 client transformations since launching its original location in New York 12 years ago and expanding to the Miami market 5 years ago - establishing one of the largest track records of any independent hair extension studio in South Florida.

STATUS Hair Salon Brickell & Midtown Miami Florida

The Midtown expansion addresses a specific gap in the market: while Miami has no shortage of luxury salons, very few specialize in safe, invisible hair extensions backed by an in-house supply chain of ethically sourced hair. STATUS is one of the only salons in the region to operate its own Slavic Hair Extensions Showroom on-site - a curated collection of over 1,000 ethically sourced options from individual donors in Eastern Europe, allowing stylists to custom-match each client's exact shade, texture, and desired length during a single consultation rather than ordering remotely and waiting weeks. Many competing salons operate with a limited hair extensions stock, hoping to achieve a precise match and blending with a client's hair.

“Most salons stock a limited selection of pre-capsulated hair extensions and force clients to choose from whatever colors and textures happen to be available. The result is subpar blending and a visible transition between the client's natural hair and the extensions,”

says Yury Ivanou, co-founder of STATUS Hair Salon.

“We eliminated that problem years ago. Our showroom carries an extensive selection of extensions in every color, structure, and length. Rather than settling for a single piece, our stylists select and blend multiple extension samples to create a custom match - each one held against the client's own hair and adjusted before a single link is installed. That process guarantees seamless blending every time. Clients walk out the same day with extensions that are completely safe and undetectable. That level of precision is why people travel to us from New York, Los Angeles, and across Latin America - and it's exactly what we're now bringing to Midtown.”

What Sets STATUS Apart: The INVISI LinksTM Difference

The brand's signature INVISI LinksTM method was developed in-house to solve the most common complaints about traditional extensions - visible attachment points, heaviness, and long-term damage. The technique divides hair into micro-sections, applying just 0.4 to 0.7 grams of extension hair per section. The result is a completely invisible installation that clients can wear in a high ponytail, part in any direction, and style freely - with no glue, no movement limitations, and no stress on the natural hair.

Unlike tape-ins, i-tips, and weft methods commonly offered at competing salons, INVISI LinksTM is specifically engineered for clients with fine or thinning hair - a population that most extension techniques cannot safely serve. This has made STATUS a destination for corrective work, with a significant portion of new clients arriving after unsatisfactory results elsewhere.

A Multi-Specialist Team Trained Across Two Continents

Every stylist at the Midtown location has trained in both European and American techniques, giving the team fluency across a range of hair textures and cultural preferences. In addition to INVISI LinksTM installations, the studio offers complex color corrections as well as restorative hair treatments - services that reflect the founders' belief that extensions should enhance healthy hair, not compromise it.

“We built STATUS on a simple idea: hair should make you feel like the most confident version of yourself, and achieving that should never come at the cost of your hair's health,”

says Viktoriia Zaitseva, co-founder of STATUS Hair Salon.

“Every decision we make - from the hair we source to the techniques we train - is designed around that principle.”

Now Accepting Appointments at the Midtown Studio

STATUS Hair Salon – Midtown is now welcoming new clients and accepting appointments. The studio is located in one of Miami's fastest-growing neighborhoods, offering the same caliber of service, sourcing, and results that earned the Brickell flagship a 5-star rating across more than 700 reviews.

Premium hair extensions Miami Florida

About STATUS Hair Salon

STATUS Hair Salon was founded by Yury Ivanou and Viktoriia Zaitseva and operates luxury studios in Brickell and Midtown Miami. The brand specializes in three core areas: safe, invisible hair extensions using its proprietary INVISI LinksTM method; professional color corrections; and restorative hair treatments. With an on-site Slavic Hair Showroom, a team trained across Europe and the U.S., and more than 42,000 completed client transformations over 12 years, STATUS has built one of Miami's most established reputations in professional hair care.

Press Inquiries

Yury

[at] (305) 564-8640



2804 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137