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Iran Calls On Southern Neighbors To Recognize Regional Developments

Iran Calls On Southern Neighbors To Recognize Regional Developments


2026-04-09 07:07:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has called on the country's southern neighbors to take note of what he described as significant developments unfolding in the region, Trend reports.

According to his statement, regional countries are witnessing an important moment and should carefully assess the situation, adopt an appropriate stance, and remain cautious of misleading promises from external actors.

Khamenei also noted that Tehran expects a constructive response from its southern neighbors, emphasizing that such a reaction would allow Iran to demonstrate goodwill and brotherhood toward them.

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Trend News Agency

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