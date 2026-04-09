Iran Calls On Southern Neighbors To Recognize Regional Developments
According to his statement, regional countries are witnessing an important moment and should carefully assess the situation, adopt an appropriate stance, and remain cautious of misleading promises from external actors.
Khamenei also noted that Tehran expects a constructive response from its southern neighbors, emphasizing that such a reaction would allow Iran to demonstrate goodwill and brotherhood toward them.
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