403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MIICCIA Celebrates A Decade Of Excellence With The Grand“Legend Enterprise Awards 2026” In New Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India: The Millennial India International Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (MIICCIA) proudly announces the MIICCIA Legend Enterprise Awards 2026, marking a remarkable milestone-10 years of excellence, innovation, and leadership in enterprise development. The prestigious ceremony will be hosted at the iconic The Ashok Hotel, promising an evening of grandeur, recognition, and inspiration.
This landmark edition celebrates a decade of MIICCIA's unwavering commitment to recognizing visionary entrepreneurs, dynamic business leaders, and organizations that have made exceptional contributions to India's economic and social growth. Over the years, MIICCIA has emerged as a powerful platform fostering innovation, collaboration, and sustainable enterprise.
The event will be graced by the Hon'ble Governor of Uttarakhand, Gurmit Singh, as the Chief Guest. The presence of esteemed Union Ministers and Members of Parliament will further elevate the stature of this prestigious occasion, reinforcing its national importance.
Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, President of Marwah Studios, and Patron of MIICCIA, expressed his enthusiasm, stating:“The Legend Enterprise Awards 2026 is not just a celebration of success, but a recognition of vision, perseverance, and leadership that are shaping the future of India. These awards reflect the strength and spirit of Indian enterprise on a global platform.”
With an anticipated gathering of over 200–250 distinguished guests, including industry stalwarts, policymakers, innovators, and emerging entrepreneurs, the evening will serve as a vibrant confluence of ideas, achievements, and meaningful networking.
Organizers highlighted that reaching the 10-year milestone is a proud moment for MIICCIA. The chamber continues to remain committed to empowering enterprises, encouraging cross-sector collaboration, and celebrating inspiring success stories that drive India's progress.
The MIICCIA Legend Enterprise Awards 2026 stands as a powerful testament to resilience, innovation, and leadership-the defining pillars of modern Indian enterprise. As MIICCIA steps into its next decade, it reaffirms its mission to build a stronger, more dynamic business ecosystem for a progressive and self-reliant India.
This landmark edition celebrates a decade of MIICCIA's unwavering commitment to recognizing visionary entrepreneurs, dynamic business leaders, and organizations that have made exceptional contributions to India's economic and social growth. Over the years, MIICCIA has emerged as a powerful platform fostering innovation, collaboration, and sustainable enterprise.
The event will be graced by the Hon'ble Governor of Uttarakhand, Gurmit Singh, as the Chief Guest. The presence of esteemed Union Ministers and Members of Parliament will further elevate the stature of this prestigious occasion, reinforcing its national importance.
Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, President of Marwah Studios, and Patron of MIICCIA, expressed his enthusiasm, stating:“The Legend Enterprise Awards 2026 is not just a celebration of success, but a recognition of vision, perseverance, and leadership that are shaping the future of India. These awards reflect the strength and spirit of Indian enterprise on a global platform.”
With an anticipated gathering of over 200–250 distinguished guests, including industry stalwarts, policymakers, innovators, and emerging entrepreneurs, the evening will serve as a vibrant confluence of ideas, achievements, and meaningful networking.
Organizers highlighted that reaching the 10-year milestone is a proud moment for MIICCIA. The chamber continues to remain committed to empowering enterprises, encouraging cross-sector collaboration, and celebrating inspiring success stories that drive India's progress.
The MIICCIA Legend Enterprise Awards 2026 stands as a powerful testament to resilience, innovation, and leadership-the defining pillars of modern Indian enterprise. As MIICCIA steps into its next decade, it reaffirms its mission to build a stronger, more dynamic business ecosystem for a progressive and self-reliant India.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment