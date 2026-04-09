Arab League Commends EU's Efforts To Support Palestinian People

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Arab League on Thursday commended the efforts exerted by the European Union (EU) in advancing the Middle East peace process and working towards the implementation of the two-state solution, in addition to the various forms of support it provides to the Palestinian people, particularly in the areas of relief and development in the occupied Palestinian territories.

This came during a meeting between Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Palestine and Occupied Arab Territories Sector Fayez Mustafa, and European Union's Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process Christophe Bigot.

During the meeting, Mustafa stated that achieving a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the region requires ending the illegal Israeli occupation of the occupied Palestinian and Arab territories and curbing the arrogance of power and the scorched-earth policy pursued by the Israeli occupation government.