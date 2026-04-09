Pakistan Prime Minister Commends Qatar's 'Wisdom' In Addressing Recent Developments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Islamabad: Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed support for the State of Qatar, praising its leadership's "wisdom and restraint" in responding to recent regional developments.

In a statement on X platform on Thursday, HE Sharif said that he had spoken earlier in the day with the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

"Spoke with my dear brother His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar, this evening. Grateful for His Highness' kind words of support and encouragement for Pakistan's sincere peace efforts," he wrote.

"I expressed my deep admiration for the wisdom and restraint demonstrated by the leadership of Qatar in the face of recent hostilities and reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering solidarity with our Qatari brothers and sisters," he added.

HE Sharif stressed that both sides would remain "committed to working closely for lasting peace across the region".